Coldplay tops US$500m on third-richest tour ever

NEW YORK: Coldplay generated more than US$500 million on the rockers' just completed global tour, the band's promoters said Thursday (Nov 16), making it the third highest-grossing in history.

The English band played the 114th and final show of its A Head Full of Dreams tour Wednesday night in Buenos Aires, completing a haul of US$523 million in ticket sales, Live Nation announced.

Only two other acts have ever amassed more: Irish rockers U2, who grossed US$784 million on their elaborate, in-the-round 360 tour from 2009 to 2011, and The Rolling Stones, who grossed slightly above Coldplay with their A Bigger Bang shows a decade ago.

Coldplay went high-tech for the tour, with fans given interactive wristbands that change colour to the music and eye-popping displays with lasers and confetti.

The rockers led by Chris Martin, who broke through in the early 2000s with a mixture of dark ballads and rock anthems in the fashion of U2, earlier hinted that A Head Full of Dreams would be their last full-length album, although they released a new EP in July.

The tour started in March 2016, also in Buenos Aires, and reached nearly 5.4 million fans, according to Live Nation.

The band sold out multiple dates at stadiums in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey and set a new attendance record of 67,451 at Mexico City's Foro Sol.

Coldplay made their Singapore stop in April, where they played two shows following overwhelming demand. Both nights were sold-out affairs with the 100,000 tickets on offer snapped up in a matter of hours.

The English band pushes Roger Waters into fourth place on the highest-grossing list. The former Pink Floyd member’s marathon 2010 to 2013 The Wall Live tour incorporated elaborate effects as he pressed an anti-war theme.