Comedian Dick Gregory, active in US civil rights movement, dies at age 84

Comedian Dick Gregory, who took an active role in the civil rights movement in the United States in the 1960s, has died at age 84, his son said on social media on Saturday.

Comedian and social activist Dick Gregory marches down Woodward Avenue during the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Freedom Walk in Detroit, Michigan June 22, 2013. The walk celebrated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 Walk To Freedom in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

"It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, D.C.," his son, Christian, wrote on Instagram.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Source: Reuters