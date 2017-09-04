Commentary: Exotic restaurant plating seems gimmicky, but may make your meal taste better

Research also suggests that taking a picture of your food makes it more delicious, highlights University of Oxford’s Charles Spence.

OXFORD: The past few years have seen an explosive rise in the popularity of food being plated in stranger and more unusual ways.



What started with the world’s top modern restaurants serving food from flower pots and off plates resembling the seashore has now percolated through to the local restaurant and cocktail bar.

These days, you may find your dinner served on a flat cap or shovel or your drink presented in a Wellington boot.

This new trend in exotic plating is getting to be too much. Indeed, a few years ago, Masterchef judge William Sitwell started a campaign for people to send him their square plates, so that he could dispose of them.



According to the food critic, no food should be served on a plate with a right angle.

A recent survey suggests that Sitwell is not alone in his desire for a return to the large round white American plate, with only one in ten of us being happy to be served our dinner in a dog bowl or shoe. There is even a Twitter feed called WeWantPlates.

Now, I am the first to admit that some over-enthusiastic practitioners may have taken this new trend in unusual plating a little too far.



Nevertheless, it is worth pausing for a moment to consider just how much influence the plateware really has on the dining experience.

The answer is, it turns out, at least according to the research: More than you think.

Plateware not only affects how beautiful a dish looks but also influences what the food tastes like.



When served off a white plate compared to a black plate, we found that people rated the same pinkish strawberry mousse as tasting 7 per cent sweeter and 13 per cent more flavourful. 9 per cent more thought the mousse tasted better.

Canadian scientists Peter Stewart and Erica Goss have also demonstrated that the shape of the plate, round as opposed to square for instance, also affected how much people liked a piece of cheesecake as well as their rating of its sweetness and flavour intensity.

But it is not just the colour and shape of the plateware that matter. Research published last year revealed that ginger biscuits served from a rough, sandpapered plate were rated as tasting significantly crunchier and spicier than when the same biscuits were served from a smooth plate.

This chocolate coated ice cream has been fashioned to look like a cigar in an ashtray.

EATING WITH YOUR EYES – OR LENS

Many diners are now unable to resist taking a picture of their food when they go out to eat – and that normally includes the plateware. At the same time, sites like Instagram’s The Art of Plating have become phenomenally popular. But why?

On the one hand, it is clear that many chefs are deliberately trying to create more photogenic dishes because of all the free publicity that such a dish will receive. As one restaurant consultant put it:

I’m sure some restaurants are preparing food now that is going to look good on Instagram.

Plating beautifully and artistically obviously helps here but it turns out that much the same effect can be achieved simply by plating the food in an idiosyncratic manner – by using unusual plateware.

I certainly still remember the occasion five years ago when chef Ben Spalding served a chicken liver cream at John Salt restaurant in Islington, North London from atop a caramel-encrusted brick.



Indeed, when you pay a lot of money for a fancy meal out, you would hope to leave with some lasting memories.

But when most people are asked several weeks after a fancy meal what they remember of the food, the answer tends to be “not much”.

It is interesting to note that those who take pictures of their food remember it better later than those who don’t.

And, what is more, research shows an indulgent dish will apparently taste more delicious if you take a picture of it first.

So given the benefits associated with plating beautifully, I would have to argue against a return to the boring round American plate.

For those who have the time or inclination, the plateware chosen should enhance the diner’s experience of the dish, and shouldn’t just be thought of as a blank canvas on which to place food.

And one should never forget that – love it or hate it – these days getting your guests to take a picture of your dish or drink, and then having them share it on their social media, really is the name of the game.

Charles Spence is professor of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read the original commentary here.



