Commentary: Looking beautiful in the Photoshop era

Tighter regulations against using Photoshop in advertisements miss the point, argues The Financial Times' Jo Ellison.

LONDON: The picture agency Getty Images has announced that it will no longer accept images that appear to have been processed with Photoshop to make models look thinner or larger.



The decision has been inspired by a new French law, which came into effect this week, which requires all commercial images of models that have been digitally altered to carry a warning: "Photographie retouchée" (or touched-up photograph).

Pictures that have been edited with Photoshop without the acknowledgment will be liable for a fine of €37,500 (US$44,500), or 30 per cent of advertising costs.

The law strikes me as being fairly redundant. Surely advertising is all about the lie.

And since when did we look to photography to tell the truth? In 1930, the Hollywood retoucher James Sharp spent six hours with his pencil, smoothing out spots and wrinkles on a publicity portrait of the actress Joan Crawford, shot by George Hurrell. Bette Davis was being back-lit, eye-lifted and de-sneered back in the day.

Of course, we may aspire to be beautiful and feel wretched that we aren't, but to argue we don't know that pictures are routinely tweaked to make them more appealing assumes a staggering degree of naivety by the agencies claiming to protect us.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course we know. We've got PhD-level Photoshop skills of our own.

THE AGE OF THE FILTER



We live in an age of the Instagram filter, where smoother, wrinkle-free skin can be ours at the click of a button. Snapchat not only refines and brightens our facial features, it pops bunny ears on our heads and a twitchy nose to go with it.

Meanwhile, I can barely recognise many of my peers on social media because the overuse of retouching apps, such as Facetune, has flattened, stretched and warped their features so far they look like plastic mannequins.

Many of us are complicit in the digital deception. In a survey by the Australian website beautyheaven.com.au, "66 per cent of respondents opposed magazines editing pictures, while 57 per cent of respondents admitted to regularly enhancing their own social media pictures".

To get cross about someone else tweaking pictures while stretching your own face beyond recognition seems disingenuous, to put it mildly.

MODELS' NATURAL, YOUTHFUL BEAUTY

The point is, models are not ordinary people transformed into stupefying beauties by the magic of technology: They are stupefying beauties to begin with.



I've just spent a month staring at them, while I've been reporting on the Spring 2018 shows, and I can vouch for the fact that they all look uniformly amazing.

And not only on the catwalk, after hours of hair and make-up, and bathed in the glow of a halogen bulb.



They look amazing backstage in their hair curlers and bathrobes. They look amazing at 5am, after long all-night fittings and scarcely any sleep. They look amazing after four weeks of having their faces tortured, their feet blistered and their stomachs shrunken as they run from show to show.

And they look amazing in the rush of a show's aftermath, champagne in hand, make-up free and wearing their own clothes. Totally natural and radiant with adrenaline, they are supreme beings, with beauty beyond compare.

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week, France, Sep 26, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Models are adolescent. They have glossy hair and glowing skin. Their bodies, still growing, have yet to find the final contours of adulthood and they look nymphlike and coltish.



Kaia Gerber, the olive-skinned daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, who made her debut this season, has all that and a rare charisma: Physical magnetism is her birthright. She doesn't need filters, tweaking or enhancement.



And neither should she. She's 16 years old.

Youth is not a filter; it's a fact. And so is youthful skin. Accept it, and get on with your life.

Easy for me to say, you argue. I'm too old to look at a model and feel the pernicious grip of aspiration. Younger people are more sensitive.



But young, vulnerable people would still be pretty depressed about how they looked even if they found Gerber dragged through the proverbial hedge backwards dressed in sweatpants.

Moreover, I suspect it's her easy grace and air of world-on-a-string confidence they really aspire to.



Happiness is hard to manipulate; it doesn't have a filter. And putting a stop to Photoshop editing isn't going to make the world more beautiful.

A NEW AGE



Besides, the French law has arrived too late. It takes effect at a time when editorial and campaign shoots are becoming more "real", diverse, and its subjects raw and unvarnished.

We're entering a new age of authenticity. And the Gen-Z kids are way ahead of us. Among my daughter's peer group, the use of digital manipulation is now considered deeply passe.



They all shoot on Polaroid cameras, and consider Instagram filters the very definition of fake.



They talk to each other on video chats with the camera stuck under their chin, bathed in the blue-grey glow of the phone. They look astonishingly "real" and they don't care.

The young don't need a law to advise them – they know all the digital tricks and they've already rejected them in exchange for different truths. Besides, what do they care? They're kids – and they all look amazing.

© 2017 The Financial Times Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.