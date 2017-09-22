Commentary: Why being nice should not mean finishing last

We should stop perceiving likeability as a handicap to success in the workplace, argues the Financial Times' Emma Jacobs.

LONDON: When the novelist Claire Messud was asked if she would want to be friends with Nora, the rage-filled protagonist of her novel The Woman Upstairs, she let rip.



"For heaven's sake, what kind of question is that? Would you want to be friends with Humbert Humbert from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita? Would you want to be friends with Shakespeare's Hamlet?

Messud pointed out that the same question would not have been asked of a male protagonist. Her fellow novelist Meg Wolitzer identified a trend for "slumber party fiction - as though the characters are stand-ins for your best friends".

In fiction, female likeability is vexatious, as it is in the office.

This came to mind as I was reading Ellen Pao's new book, Reset. It recounts her working life at the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and the events leading up to the lawsuit in which she alleged gender discrimination.



In the trial and press, she was painted as icy and unlikeable. In the book, she appears cool and occasionally detached, but nonetheless sustains interest.

The issue of likeability is one that bothered Pao herself; it seemed to wrap her in confusion.



Many of her male peers, she said, appeared to get ahead without worrying about being liked.



Women are frequently held to different standards: When too warm they are a pushover, too business-like and they are judged cold and remote.

Women are often told that if they want to get ahead, they need to stop contorting themselves into pleasing people. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, has observed that as women get more powerful they are indeed perceived as less likeable.



"I see women holding themselves back because of this," she said.

Sheryl Sandberg at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan 18, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich)

NOT JUST WOMEN WHO WORRY

Yet it is not just women that worry about striking the right balance between being respected and liked. Only last week, I heard it said of a male co-worker that he is too nice, as if it was a barrier to career progression.

After all, nice guys, according to business lore, are meant to finish last. Tension is the handmaid to creativity, and so on.

There is a mythology around the badly-behaved creative genius.

A recent Quartz article attacks Walter Isaacson's biography of Steve Jobs for creating a "manual for any bosses seeking a hall pass for their temper tantrums". The article blamed this mythology for creating a stream of wannabe leaders who are utterly charmless. Most are devoid of genius, too.

No one wants to work for someone who prioritises friendship over competence. They can be prone to evading tough decisions and avoid giving difficult but constructive feedback. This can lead to a fuzzy malaise.

Apple Computer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. (File Photo: REUTERS/Kimberly White)

BEING LIKEABLE CAN BE A GOOD THING

A bit of strategic likeability nonetheless has its virtues. As author Robert Sutton told me, there is lots of evidence from experiments that it is often more important than competence.



Research by James Westphal of the University of Michigan and Ithai Stern of Northwestern University, found that when it comes to boards, being likeable gets you more seats.



They summed up the effect on a hypothetical director named Fred: "All it takes is a little buttering up of Fred over the course of the year - a couple of compliments above the norm, an extra personal favour, one less disagreement on strategy. Add them up, and the chance of a board appointment where Fred is CEO or on the nominating committee goes up more than 70 per cent."

This week I went to a funeral of a family friend whose working life had been a roller-coaster - it was packed with friends from home and work.

It is a cliché that on one's death bed, no one regrets going to too few meetings, as if that is all that working life amounts to.



As I looked around the wake, it was a reminder of what counts more than money and getting ahead.



Work may also be a place where great and lasting friendships are formed.

