Critical acclaim versus fan backlash: The conflict surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SINGAPORE: Is the Force turning out to be not so strong in this one?

While The Last Jedi, the latest Star Wars movie, has received near universal acclaim from critics, many fans have been speaking out strongly against it.

Popular movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives it a sky-high 93 per cent “fresh” rating as far as reviewers are concerned, but a 55 per cent score from members of the public. This gives The Last Jedi an even lower audience score than any of the much-hated Star Wars prequels such as The Phantom Menace.



A quick browse through comments on Rotten Tomatoes, social media platforms like Twitter and other message boards like Reddit shows that many of those who have seen the movie didn't just dislike it - they hated it.

This divergence of opinion is unusual as far as Star Wars films are concerned. Generally, audience ratings are broadly in sync with the views of critics. For instance, The Phantom Menace has a 55 per cent critic score and a 59 per cent audience rating.

It is also unusual for blockbuster franchise fans to pan a movie that is lauded by the critics. There are well defined roles in these circumstances: Supercilious critics are supposed to disparage the populist, hyped-up blockbuster while fans and filmgoers appreciate the film in question for its popcorn entertainment value.

But here we are, two years after JJ Abrams’s The Force Awakens wondering if The Last Jedi is the most divisive and polarising installment in the Skywalker saga.

Still, not only has the film received almost universal praise among film critics, it hit the jackpot at the box office with US$494.6 million in global ticket sales (as of Dec 18).

Clearly, the movie's drawing power is such that fan reaction won't stop people from checking it out themselves.

But what is the cause of this unprecedented backlash?

The general consensus is that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who is a self-professed massive fanboy of the series, has managed to lose the Star Wars identity by breaking too much new ground and taking the franchise in a radically different direction instead of following the conventional and expected path.

Peter Yeo, a local fan of the original trilogy who runs Star Wars Facebook page Everydayforce, told Channel NewAsia he really wanted to love The Last Jedi.

“I thought I liked it when the credits ran the first time I watched it. But something ate at me,” he explained. “The hate took time to build. By the time it ended when I watched it again the next day, I really hated it.

“I will go out on a limb to say that it's not even a good non-Star Wars movie,” he continued. “My issue is with the storytelling, because Rian (Johnson) sabotaged The Force Awakens...by ruining all the other previously set up plot devices."

And in doing what he did, Yeo believes Rian Johnson is “an evil genius”.

“He's a fan. I believe he is. That's why he knows what fans like and want and does the opposite,” he said. "He's the guy holding the candy over the baby but he's eating the candy and watching the baby cry."

Yeo also thought that the plot twists, which have many fans hot under the collar, were a problem.

"They are the opposite of what's expected, which is a shocker but not in a good way," he explained. "You know how The Force Awakens is a reboot of A New Hope? The Last Jedi squeezes Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi into its story line. It's obvious and Rian is afraid that it's too obvious so that he writes it into dialogue to tell the audience it's not a rehash.”

This view was shared by Sherwin Loh, a long time Star Wars fan and a movie reviewer at website Geek Culture. He told Channel NewsAsia that he found “elements to be questionable”.

“I have no issue with Johnson's take on Star Wars elements,” he shared. “But it's the logic behind the sci-fi and characters that bug me. Like the moment when Leia does something totally unexpected in space. Or having a plot line where a Rebel cruiser is chased by a much larger ship for 20 hours.”

Nonetheless, Loh admits that he respects Johnson for what he’s trying to do in trying to refresh the franchise.

“But in his push to go for something new, bits were missed,” he said.

Perhaps online user Graham H summed it up best when he wrote on Rotten Tomatoes, giving The Last Jedi only half a star.

“To say I'm gutted is understatement. Truly disappointed in this movie. There are so many plot holes, and missed opportunities it is unreal. Also no cohesion with pretty much any of the previous Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens. A complete mess and a middle finger to all who created Star Wars.”

And it seems that Yeo feels the same way. He thinks The Last Jedi has made him become the fan who is “on the verge of quitting on Star Wars”.

“Like shutting down my fanpage, not watching any more movies on screen quitting!” he said.