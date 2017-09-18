Culture Club to perform in Singapore in December

SINGAPORE: One of the most iconic bands of the 80s, Culture Club, will perform with its original lineup in Singapore at the Star Performing Arts Centre on Dec 11, as part of a tour promoting their classic hits.

The band which was formed in London in 1981 sold more than 50 million records worldwide with hits including, Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon and I'll Tumble 4 Ya.

Part of the promotional poster featuring the band. (Photo: LAMC Productions)

The group is fronted by British singer/songwriter Boy George who was recently presented with the Ivor Novello lifetime achievement award in 2015 for his contribution to the music industry.

The other members include Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss.





Tickets to the concert, are priced at S$248, S$188, S$158, S$138 and S$118. They will go on sale from 9am on Sep 25 at SISTIC sites.