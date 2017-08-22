Currency gag wins best joke prize at Edinburgh Fringe

EDINBURGH: A comedian who quipped about Britain's new pound coin at the Edinburgh arts festival has won Best Joke of the Fringe 2017, television channel Dave said on Tuesday

Ken Cheng won the coveted prize with his pun "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change" from his show "Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian".

Edinburgh hosts the world's largest arts festival and can become a career-defining showcase for talent at the comedy performances of the Fringe.

The joke was voted on by 2,000 participants who were not told the identity of the comedian behind it.

