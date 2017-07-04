David Beckham defends lip kiss with daughter

LONDON: Former England football captain David Beckham has defended himself from criticism over kissing his 5-year-old daughter on the lips.

A photo posted on the former Manchester United star's Instagram account showed him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips, prompting criticism from social media users.

During a Facebook live event in Bangkok on Saturday (Jul 1), Beckham hit back at his critics - some of whom had described his selfie with Harper - taken while on safari in Tanzania - as "disgusting".

"I kiss all my kids on the lips," said Beckham. "Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn is 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids."

Beckham is married to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and they have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 12, and Harper.

He added: "It's how I was brought up - and Victoria - and it's how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them and support them.



"Having children is the most special thing in the world."