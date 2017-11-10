Dazzling Northern Lights display illuminates Finnish skies

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A spectacular multicolored display of the Northern Lights danced across the sky over Finland this week.

REUTERS: A spectacular multicolored display of the Northern Lights danced across the sky over Finland this week.

The aurora borealis was visible across an unusually large swathe of the country, and further south than usual.

It is the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. Strong solar winds led to this week's particularly stunning show.

The equivalent phenomenon in the southern hemisphere is the aurora australis, or the Southern Lights.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston and Mark Hanrahan in London)