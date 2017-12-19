'I still can't believe it': K-pop stars, fans mourn death of SHINee's Jonghyun

SEOUL: The K-pop world was in mourning Tuesday (Dec 19) over the death of SHINee lead singer Jonghyun.

The 27-year-old was found unconscious in a rented apartment on Monday evening after his sister reported an apparent suicide message to the authorities. He was later declared dead in hospital.

Police said the incident has been ruled as suicide and that there would be no autopsy at the request of Jonghyun's family.

"FOREVER, HE WILL BE REMEMBERED": SHINEE



Now with four members, SHINee shared a photo of Jonghyun performing on stage with a note written in Korean:

"Jonghyun loved music more than anyone, enjoyed the stage, communicated with fans through music, and was the best artist. Forever, he will be remembered."





Other K-pop stars, several from outside of SHINee's own talent agency SM Entertainment, wrote their own messages, mostly of disbelief.



2PM's Lee Junho was one of the first. "I can't believe it. I refuse to believe," he tweeted.

Zhoumi, a member of SHINee's agency mate Super Junior-M, wrote on Instagram: "I still can't believe it. The images of us practising together still pop up in my mind. I hope you take care. I hope you don't have any more worries."



Tearful fans gather to visit the mourning altar for Kim Jong-Hyun, a 27-year-old lead singer of the massively popular K-pop boyband SHINee, at a hospital in Seoul on December 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

Scores of artists cancelled appearances on Tuesday to attend the wake held at the Seoul Asan hospital. Among them were the other SHINee members Key, Minho, Onew and Taemin, who were listed as chief mourners.

SM artists like BoA, EXO, Girls' Generation and Super Junior were seen at the hospital, where condolence wreaths were also received from other major media companies including JYP, KBS and YG Entertainment.



SHAWOL SORROW

SHINee fans - or Shawols as they are known - crowded the hospital, where SM had prepared a room for the public to pay their respects.



Shawols from across the world paid tribute to their beloved idol online, with several in Chile remembering him with photo standees, posters and flowers. A video circulating online showed fans sobbing as they sang one of the pop group's more popular songs Replay.

Chile understands you, Chile loves you, Chile will never forget you, Jonghyun. You will keep shining from heaven and we will keep shining for you. pic.twitter.com/8hkdl83P8F — C.🌙 ⋈ [thank you Jonghyun] (@yoongiseyesx) December 18, 2017





In the Philippines, a vigil was being organised for Tuesday night in which fans were encouraged to carry candles, white or red roses, and anything to "remember Jonghyun's life with".

In the comments section of SM's statement on Facebook alone, there were thousands of messages from fans recalling the ways Jonghyun had touched them.

In loving memory of Kim Jonghyun, we will be holding a send-off event and vigil to commemorate Jonghyun's life.



Send-off and Vigil for Kim Jonghyun (DAY 1) details below: pic.twitter.com/HvxxiwV0Z9 — SHINeeWorldPH (@shineeworldph) December 19, 2017





"I may not have met you in person, but your personality shone too brightly for anyone to miss," said Facebook user Beatrice Wong. "From (shows like) Hello Baby to Weekly Idol ... you brought me laughter, tears and comfort.

"Your songs, your voice have always been the pillar towards which I would run to when I wasn't feeling good. It pains me to know that I won't experience the thrill of your comeback anymore ... but this pain must be nowhere near the one you felt."

One tweeted a clip from the show Well Done Again Today, in which Jonghyun paid a visit to a barista who had had a tough day. "Please remember Jonghyun for the kind man he was, here's him visiting a fan at work because she was struggling," the tweet read.

please remember jonghyun for the kind man he was, heres him visiting a fan at her work because she was struggling :( ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jNWSH3mb7U — – (@artificialnct) December 18, 2017





"YOU CAN TALK TO ME"



Online discussion about mental health heightened on Tuesday following the discovery of a lengthy farewell note Jonghyun had sent to his friend and fellow musician Nine.

In it, the SHINee lead singer said that he had had a "hard time".



I know I already mentioned it here that I am a mental health awareness volunteer. I see tweets regarding depression since the Jonghyun news came out. I just want to let y'all know that my dms are open. You can talk to me if you need anything. I'm more than willing to help ☺️ — giveaways (@kygkthgiveaway) December 18, 2017





If you are a shawol or just anyone who Jonghyun had a massive impact on, feel free to talk to me. If you feel like there’s no way to live on, know that Jonghyun would want you to continue living. He is gone but his love still lives inside all of you and you should continue+ — 수잔/Star of the skies☆ (@junhongseobs) December 19, 2017





"I am broken from the inside," read the note, which Nine shared on Instagram. "The depression that gnawed on me slowly has finally engulfed me entirely.



"Please let me go and say that I did a good job."

Fans took to social media to discuss the dangers of depression, as well as offer each other a shoulder to cry on.



A Twitter user asking for help after a Shawol posted suicidal messages in the wake of Jonghyun's death.

Tweets seen by Channel NewsAsia showed at least three fans in the region who were reported as being in danger of self-harm after they posted suicidal content.

The tweets were taken down after the fans were ascertained to be safe.

