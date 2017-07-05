Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo to wed

SINGAPORE: Stars of hit K-drama Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, are set to get married on Oct 31, the actors’ agencies said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 4).

“Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017,” Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency said. “A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways.

“There was no choice but to be cautious prior to marriage, and so we are at last conveying this message. We ask for everyone’s understanding.

“We ask for you to send the couple best wishes for their beautiful future together, and the two actors will be conveying the news to their fans separately. Thank you.”