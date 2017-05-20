Designer Pokemon watch on sale for US$250,000

With Pikachu as its centrepiece surrounded by a host of popular Pokemon characters, the Tourbillon Pokemon watch by Swiss luxury watchmaker RJ-Romain Jerome is as eye-catching as they come.



But if that doesn't grab your attention, its price tag of US$258,000 might just do the trick.

The one and only timepiece is described by its maker as "the emblem of the millennials".

It has a tourbillon bridge shaped as Pokemon's symbolic lightning bolt, and an oscillating weight shaped as Pikachu and a lightning bolt, with an engraved Pokemon pattern laser.

The strap has elements of the popular anime character, with stitches in the symbolic blue and yellow colours.

But it's the colourful collage of Pokemon characters on the dial that's meant be the talking point.

"This concentration of and accumulation of characters in different sizes yields an incredible and captivating 3D effect, such that the characters look animated and ready to pop out at any second," the watchmaker said on its website.

The Tourbillon Pokemon is the second collaboration between RJ-Romaine Jerome and The Pokemon Company International.



The Pokemon RJ X limited edition watch by RJ-Romain Jerome. (Photo: Romain Jerome)

It follows an earlier limited edition release priced at US$20,000 - the RJ X Pokemon, which was limited to just 20 pieces.

Both watches were developed as a tribute to what the watchmaker described as an icon and a social phenomenon "which has become a global force over the last 20 years".