Discover the charms of Trieste, a small Italian city, in just under 36 hours

A distinctive Adriatic experience awaits in this old world city, with its broad, breezy plazas, coffeehouses and cosy seafood restaurants.

TRIESTE, Italy: Trieste is famous for its cold, gale-force Bora wind, and indeed, all manner of creatures and people have blown through the seaside city in Italy’s far northeast, next to the Slovenian border.



Dinosaurs and Neanderthals once roamed the limestone hills of the Karst region, and legend holds that Jason and the Argonauts sailed in with the Golden Fleece. Empires breezed in, too, notably the Roman and the Byzantine.



But it was centuries of Austrian rule that left the most enduring mark.



The House of Hapsburg built much of Trieste’s regal core and left a permanent mark on its gastronomy – evinced by the beer, sauerkraut and strudel on many restaurant menus.



The winds also brought James Joyce, who lived intermittently in the city in the early 20th century.



But Trieste is hardly a gusty relic. A new high-tech photography museum, an expanding nightlife area and a new nearby marina, Portopiccolo, join the Old World churches, picturesque piazzas, sumptuous palazzo-museums, classic Austrian coffeehouses and cozy seafood restaurants to create a distinctive Adriatic experience.

FRIDAY, 5PM. TIME TRAVEL

Your crash course in history begins at the Roman amphitheater on Via del Teatro Romano. From there, ascend the staircase and steep streets to the hilltop Castello di San Giusto (admission, €3, about US$3.50). Built from the 1400s to 1600s on the site of the former Roman settlement, the fortress offers panoramic vistas of the city and sea.



More views await inside the complex’s new attraction, the Alinari Image Museum (AIM). Opened in 2016, the museum uses technology: Wall projections, touch-screen panels, virtual reality installations, 3-D films, computers and even traditional photographs – to envelop visitors in Trieste’s past. Spectral music ensures full sensory immersion. Admission, €8.

8PM. FISH SCHOOL

Expect to learn some salty new vocabulary at Alla Sorgente, a rustic seafood restaurant with stone walls and wooden tables. In lieu of a menu, the matron of the house tells you (in Italian) the dishes.



You might hear talk of “capesante,” or “scallops,” and “orata,” or “sea bream,” to say nothing of “triglia, or “mullet” – recently served cold with thyme and vinegar-marinated leeks – or the fantastic house-made spaghetti with tiny clams and tomato chunks.



Three courses cost about €40 a person.

10PM. LIQUOR LANE

A bar for every thirst awaits on Via Torino, a surging strip of nightlife on a stony pedestrian street. A restaurant and juice bar by day, Draw is a vast space adorned with vintage bric-a-brac, from bicycles to suitcases-turned-tables.



An older vibe suffuses Mor, a small room with antique globes, lanterns and clocks that serves artisanal booze and clever cocktails, including the Rye-N-Air (€8), a smooth riff on the Manhattan.

SATURDAY, 10AM. WHITE MARKET

Soap opera magazines, olive oil, Pugliese peppers, shoelaces, bouquets, old circus clown paintings, faded postcards, ginger-apple jam and that vintage Doris Day album: You can now strike these items from your shopping list. All are on offer at the Mercato Coperto, a two-level space from the 1930s with touches of art deco.



Downstairs, the pungent smells of regional bounty emanate from produce stands, fishmongers and flower stalls. Upstairs, you’ll find a riot of second-hand furniture, electronics, housewares and collectibles.

NOON. ANTIQUES AND ART

Museo Revoltella is vivid proof that Italian art continued to thrive after the Renaissance. The upper floors of the museum – three combined historical palazzi – display 19th- and 20th-century Italian painters (and a few expatriated foreigners) who might not be household names, but whose works are worthy of awe: Giorgio Belloni’s moody nature scenes, Vito Timmel’s radiant characters and Edgardo Sambo’s melancholy nude women.



The opulent historical rooms of the lower floors are a treasure of decorative arts, from the vast ballroom to the ornate library, lined with leather-bound volumes. Admission, €7.

2PM. HAM SESSION

A cannon-size mortadella greets visitors to Trattoria da Giovanni, a decades-old, wood-lined restaurant. All day, locals crowd the counter for slices from this monster or from an endless succession of fresh-cooked pink hams, which the bartenders slide into thick rolls with shaved horseradish and mustard.



Grab an outdoor table and order from the chalkboard menu, which might include local treats like jota (a hearty soup that usually includes beans, potatoes and pork), or lush, sweet sauerkraut topped with plump sausages, roasted pork chunks and succulent pig’s tongue. A glass of malbec, served from a wooden cask, and a slice of strudel complete your Triestino tasting.



Lunch for two costs around €20 to €30.

4PM. GRAPPA AND GOWNS

Some of the most compelling shops in Trieste line Via Felice Venezian. The eponymous proprietors of La Piccola Bottega Spiritosa di Piolo & Max distill artisanal vermouth, grappa, absinthe and divinterrano – a sweet concoction of wine, fruit juice, cinnamon and other ingredients – as well as additional boozy elixirs that they sell in their boutique.



The delicacies at Delikatessen Modernariato & Collezionismo are mostly vintage furniture and design, including anatomy posters and industrial lamps.



And whether you’re seeking a thimble collection, Olivetti typewriters or just a simple bust of King Tut, the dusty treasure trove known as Il Mondo di Didy can help.

6PM. TRIESTE TRADITION

A pre-dinner aperitivo is a ritual here, and the Piazza Cavana area offers some of the friendliest stops for a glass and a bite. A subtle maritime theme pervades Al Ciketo, a new spot lined with distressed wooden boards from old ships and metal lampshades made from paint cans.



The tasty cicchetti (snacks, €1) – bread topped with salami, codfish spread, mortadella and the like – pair nicely with a glass of the warm, smooth local red blend from the Sancin winery (€3.50). Bigger and brighter, Life is a favorite for its free buffet – cold pasta, roasted vegetables, Parmesan cheese – and Hugo cocktails (white wine, sparkling water, elderflower juice, mint, lime; €4).

8PM. TRIESTE TWO WAYS

Experimental or traditional? Pepenero Pepebianco, a vaulted contemporary restaurant decorated in autumnal tones, sends local ingredients down both culinary paths.



The adventurous trail gives an Asian touch to artichoke (fried and served with burrata foam) and red tuna (served with sesame seeds and apricot-ginger sauce), while jazzing up scallops (courtesy of black cabbage and smoked goose ham) and mussel soup (with candied tomato, seaweed and coriander).



For a more classic taste of Trieste, potato gnocchi get a meaty infusion from stewed veal tail and crunch from chopped asparagus. Pistachio gelato is an earthy coda.



A three-course dinner for two costs about €100.

10PM. SPIRITS IN THE NIGHT

Stepping into Antico Caffè Torinese is like stepping into 1919 – the year of the cafe’s birth – thanks to the dark wood panelling, marble counter and chandelier. Now run by a young team, the cafe is also an ace cocktail bar where you can sip a sweet-sour-herbal Americano (€6) while flipping through books like “Trieste Romantica.”



Spring ahead in time at Urbanis, whose glamorous-gaudy decorative mix seems plucked from 1980s SoHo in New York: Gold tables, shimmery gold cushions, mosaic floor, art deco lamps.



The lengthy cocktail menu is state of the art, however. In addition to classics, famous and obscure, you can sample the sublime house Vini Vidi Vici (Laphroaig Scotch, Pineau des Charentes-fortified wine, and bitters; €13.50), which comes in a large chalice filled with a carved, gemlike ice cube: a drink to honour a conqueror (or console the vanquished).

SUNDAY, 10AM. TRIESTE, UNFILTERED

No one has an excuse to be tired in Trieste. The city is the headquarters of the coffee company Illycaffè, and historical coffeehouses dot the streets.



For views, none beats Caffè degli Specchi, a 19th-century specimen on the Piazza Unità d’Italia, said to be the largest seaside square in Europe. Ringed by ornate palazzi, the outdoor tables overlook the Adriatic and the 18th-century Fountain of the Four Continents.



For internal ambience, slide into the banquettes of the voluminous, cathedral-like Caffè San Marco. Built in 1914, the soaring bookstore-cafe has marble tables, and bronze coffee leaves ring the ceiling. Coffee fills the menu, too, from smooth cappuccino (€2.50) to Viennese coffee heaped with whipped cream and cinnamon (€2.50).

NOON. AUSTRIAN ARISTOCRATS

The glory of the Hapsburgs lives eternally at Miramare Castle. Built by Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian, the seaside Gothic Revival structure of white Istrian stone feels like a museum of 19th-century craftsmanship.



Moving through luxurious bedrooms, ballrooms and dining halls, you find wondrously painted ceilings, exquisite marquetry furnishings, silk wallpaper and chiseled ivory chests. But the real star is the sea, which enters every room through tall windows.



The gift shop provides an ongoing Trieste education, courtesy of books by Joyce and the travel writer Jan Morris, whose account of the city is Trieste and the Meaning of Nowhere. Admission, €10.

LODGING

In the heart of the city, Palazzo Talenti 1907 (Via Saverio Mercadante 1) has 35 minimalist-modern apartments in various sizes with white walls, gray fabrics, full bathrooms and well-appointed kitchens. Studios start at €90 a night.



With a new owner and look since last year, the simple and cosy 12-room Hotel all’Arco (Piazzetta San Silvestro 4; hotelallarco.com) is located on a quiet street next to trendy Piazza Barbacan. Doubles from €60.

