'Disorderly' US actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia

WASHINGTON: US film star Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday (Jul 8) after becoming "aggressive" towards a police officer and behaving in a "disorderly" fashion, authorities said.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours after he approached a bystander and a police officer, asking for a cigarette.

He was released hours later after posting a $7,000 bond, Pete Nichols, spokesman for the Chatham County Sheriff's Department told AFP.

It is the latest in a series of arrests for "Transformers" star LaBeouf, with at least one past incident also involving "disorderly" behavior.

"When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," the police department said in a statement.

The officer told to LaBeouf to leave the area but he refused and grew aggressive, the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel before eventually getting arrested in the lobby.

LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

LaBeouf is in Georgia to film the "Peanut Butter Falcon," a movie co-starring Dakota Johnson.

Also known for films such as "Disturbia" (2007) and Lars von Trier's "Nymphomaniac" (2013), LaBeouf was arrested in January when he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, where the film star had set up an anti-Donald Trump installation.

LaBeouf has said the charges against him were subsequently dropped.

He was also arrested in June 2014 at a Broadway musical after causing a disturbance in the theater.