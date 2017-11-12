'Don’t dwell on the little things': Ed Sheeran's advice to the digital generation

SINGAPORE: With a fanbase made up largely of teens and young adults and two of the most-played songs ever on Spotify under his belt, Ed Sheeran knows a thing or two about navigating an increasingly digital world.

Sitting backstage before the first of his two sold-out concerts in Singapore on Saturday (Nov 11), the singer-songwriter talked to the media about music, love and why it's important not to sweat the small stuff.

"Everything's so short in the digital generation, you have a big drama and then it's gone. So basically just don’t dwell on the little things," he said when asked if he had any advice to give to those growing up in a digital generation.

"Life's so much bigger than that little small moment that's happening to you on that day," he added.

"Sometimes things can seem so drastic and you're like, 'My life's over' - and if you just wait two days it's blown over and done, and you can just move on."

The British native spoke from experience, touching briefly on his teenage days.

"I always found that when I was like 14, 15, 16, these things would happen at school and I’d be like, oh my God, no-one likes me anymore," he said.

"Then you'd wait a couple of days and then it'd be done and you'd be back with your mates. So I just say to the kids in the digital generation, let things blow over, just be patient."

The down-to-earth, shrug your shoulders and get on with it attitude seemed typical of Sheeran, who looked all set to kick off the Asia leg of his ÷ (pronounced "Divide") world tour, despite having recently recovered from a bicycle accident just weeks ago that left him with injuries to his arms and rib.

Dressed in his trademark everyman style black t-shirt and blue jeans, the red-haired singer said he was feeling good about the performance.



"Just got the cast off so today’s obviously my first show back and I feel good," he said. "I feel nervous but I think it’ll be fine."

It's been a busy year for the artist with the release of his third album about three years after his second album x (pronounced "multiply") as well as a cameo in hit TV series Game of Thrones.

Noted for his chart-topping love songs like Photograph, Lego House and Shape of You, it was no surprise that Sheeran - though adamant that he doesn't "really want to be an actor" - said he would like to do a romantic comedy movie at some point.

"I want to do one movie … one rom-com movie - but that's it, I don't really want to be an actor," he said.

He would probably want "someone I'd had in a music video before" to co-star as leading lady.

"I think if it was shot in England I'd probably have someone like Saoirse (Ronan, who starred in the singer’s music video for ÷'s Galway Girl), if she'd be up for it."

Galway Girl is one of two traditional, fiddle-heavy Irish folk-influenced tunes in ÷, the second being Nancy Mulligan, based on the story of how Sheeran's Irish grandparents met and married.

The singer cited his grandparents as being among his inspirations not just in music, but in love and relationships.

"One thing I learnt from my grandparents is that they went through different stages of their life and had different kinds of love," he said.

"The love that you feel when you're in your early twenties is not the same love that you feel when you're in your eighties, you have to work at it."

He added that he was raised in a family "where you just basically work through things whatever happens".

"The rule is to never go to bed with an unresolved argument, always resolve your argument before you fall asleep."



About 10,000 people filled the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday night to see the singer perform.

Fans gave rave reviews after the gig, with many saying that Sheeran's injuries had not made a difference at all and praised the atmosphere of the crowd.

Six-year-old Matteo who was there with his mother nodded enthusiastically when asked whether he'd enjoyed the show. He liked "the lights" the best and the visuals on the LED backdrop.

"He gave his 100 per cent," said students Reyna Corrales and Shandy Yap and nurse Grace Annfrio. The three friends had splashed out to buy the most expensive tickets for the concert and were adamant that "it was worth it".

"It hits to the feels!"

They had previously seen Sheeran perform during his Singapore debut back in 2015 at The Star Performing Arts Theatre. There were a lot more people at Saturday's show, they said, but the singer's "quality (was) still the same".

There had been fears that Sheeran would have to cancel his appearances in Singapore after the bicycle accident that left him "bruised and broken".

The incident meant that his previously-planned appearances in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta had to be cancelled, and those planned for Osaka, Tokyo and Manila had to be rescheduled.