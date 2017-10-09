Dove apologises for 'offensive' advertising campaign

NEW YORK: Personal care brand Dove has apologised after a marketing campaign that showed a black woman peeling off her T-shirt to reveal a white woman.

The Unilever-owned company said on Sunday (Oct 8) that it "missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully".

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

The Facebook advertisement - which has now been removed - also shows the white woman undressing to reveal an Asian woman.

have you even seen the full ad? pic.twitter.com/Ah6aY8nunE — ζんﾑㄎ乇 ｱ (@ChaseHenryP) October 8, 2017

The apology came amid a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people accusing the brand of whitewashing.



Let's be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

In a further statement on Facebook, Dove said it was "committed to representing the beauty of diversity".



It added: "The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we'll use it to guide us in the future."

However, this is not the first time the company has found itself in hot water.



In 2011, Dove was also accused of racism for another advertisement that showed a before-and-after image that appeared to put three women on a colour gradient - with the most fair-skinned one as the best result.

You have done it in the past.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qaGG10bePw — Nonhlanhla Mabhena (@N0n0zA) October 7, 2017



