Durian-flavoured Kit Kat? Thai tourism ministry smells an opportunity

BANGKOK: Hold your breath, ladies and gentlemen - Thailand's Ministry of Tourism is reportedly in discussions to develop a durian-flavoured Kit Kat.

The country's Minister of Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul met with Nestle Thailand to potentially develop Kit Kat flavours that are unique to the country, according to a Feb 13 report on Thailand's Daily News.



In addition to durian, her ministry is also pitching tamarind and mangosteen as Kit Kat flavours.

Japan is known for hundreds of seasonal and regional Kit Kat flavours - ranging from green tea to sake to soy sauce - which are popular with tourists and locals alike.

Whatever the new Kit Kat flavour, Thailand's Kobkarn is hoping that it will boost tourist spending by as much as 10 per cent.



The tourism minister said that Nestle's marketing department will talk to the company about the possibility of producing the Kit Kat flavours, but added that there are "other factors" to be considered as well.