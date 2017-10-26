Ed Sheeran confirms Singapore concert to go on as planned

SINGAPORE: Pop star Ed Sheeran confirmed on Thursday (Oct 26) that his shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 and 12 will not be affected by injuries from a bicycle accident.

In a video posted on this Facebook page, the British singer-songwriter reassured fans that he will see them in November.

"I had a follow-up visit to the doctor's today and he said that with physical therapy, I should be all right to go for the Singapore show early next month," he said.

The star injured both his arms in the bicycle accident.

Other tour dates in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mumbai and Dubai will also go ahead as scheduled, concert organiser AEG Presents Asia said in a news statement.

However, Sheeran has been forced to cancel his tour dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta due to "scheduling conflicts and limited venue availability in April 2018". He apologised to fans and said he hopes to come back in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I haven't cancelled a show before, this has been quite a difficult decision," he said in the video. "I physically can't play at the moment ... It's the utmost importance to get my arms healed so I can play, hopefully, for the rest of my life."

Shows in Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled to April next year. All tickets for the original shows will remain valid for the new dates.