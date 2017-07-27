Ed Sheeran nominated for Mercury music award

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Pop star Ed Sheeran and grime artist Stormzy made it on to the Mercury prize shortlist, award organisers announced on Thursday.

Stormzy, Blossoms, J Hus, Dinosaur, The XX, Loyle Carner, The Big Moon, Kate Tempest, Glass Animals, Alt J and Sampha are the other nominees for the 25,000-pound (US$32,600) prize that will be awarded on Sept. 14.

"It's a really broad snapshot of where music is now, in my opinion, be it mainstream or be it slightly left of centre," Phil Alexander, editor of Mojo and Q music magazines, said of the award meant to identify the best of the year from British and Irish artists, as judged by industry experts and musicians.

Sheeran's latest album "Divide," topped the charts in the United States and Britain this year.

The Mercury prize, seen as an alternative to the more mainstream Brit Awards, has sometimes been criticized for showcasing established artists rather than lesser-known newcomers.

"Having kind of mainstream acts alongside more subversive ones - maybe that brings out the subversive ones more," said Elliot Galvin, keyboard player in jazz band Dinosaur.

"Why shouldn't you be able to listen to Ed Sheeran and then also listen to Stormzy and then listen to Dinosaur?" (US$1 = 0.7658 pounds)

(Reporting by Jane Witherspoon and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Hanrahan and Robin Pomeroy)