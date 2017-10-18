Ed Sheeran 'unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future', postpones some Asia tour shows

SINGAPORE: Pop star Ed Sheeran has confirmed that a recent bicycle accident has left him "unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future".

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Oct 18), the British singer-songwriter said doctors have confirmed fractures in his right wrist and left elbow.

He will not be able to go ahead as planned with shows from Sunday to Nov 5 in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong, he said.

"I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that."

Sheeran's tour in Asia was set to kick off on Sunday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition hall in Taiwan. He is scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 and 12.

