Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo draws mixed reactions

Ed Sheeran on the set of Game of Thrones. (Photo: HBO) 
A surprise cameo by Ed Sheeran in the premiere episode of Games of Thrones' penultimate season left fans thinking out loud in equal parts wonderment and befuddlement.

The British singer-songwriter's fleeting appearance in the episode titled Dragonstone saw him dressed as a soldier while singing around a campfire in the forest.

Sheeran, who played an unnamed character, then caught the attention of Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) who was riding through the woods on a horse.

Stark then said to Sheeran: "It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before."

"It's a new one," Sheeran replied.


This cameo has drawn mixed reactions from GoT fans on social media.





The 26-year-old musician posted about his cameo on Instagram, after it aired on Monday (Jul 17). 

"Throwback to the time I was a Lannister," he wrote. 

Source: CNA/am

