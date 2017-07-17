Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo draws mixed reactions

A surprise cameo by Ed Sheeran in the premiere episode of Games of Thrones' penultimate season left fans thinking out loud in equal parts wonderment and befuddlement.

The British singer-songwriter's fleeting appearance in the episode titled Dragonstone saw him dressed as a soldier while singing around a campfire in the forest.



Sheeran, who played an unnamed character, then caught the attention of Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) who was riding through the woods on a horse.



Stark then said to Sheeran: "It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before."

"It's a new one," Sheeran replied.

Here is Ed Sheeran's special appearance on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Rnnos5gYe — Hi! Watch This (@HiWatchThis) July 17, 2017





This cameo has drawn mixed reactions from GoT fans on social media.

WAIT HANG ON IS THAT ED SHEERAN LMAO #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UbNtB2OvU1 — Game of Thrones (@ItsGoTQuote) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran and a top knot reference on #GameofThrones What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/HkyH7f6RN8 — Ryan Kathleen Greene (@RyanKGreene) July 17, 2017





ed sheeran in game of thrones is everything i never knew i needed — Meghan Rienks (@MeghanRienks) July 17, 2017





Still not getting the whole Ed Sheeran cameo singing pop in #GameofThrones. — Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis_Perez) July 17, 2017





Arya Stark: It's a pretty song. I've never heard of it before.

Ed Sheeran: It's on Spotify.#gameofthrones — Shivam Verma (@shivam13verma) July 17, 2017

Me after I saw Ed Sheeran on #GameOfThrones:

I love the song!!



But I wonder when will Ed Sheeran turn to Dead Sheeran#WinterIsHere #GOTS7 pic.twitter.com/5hlq5d6rQY — Mica (@Mica_Elah_1D) July 17, 2017





The 26-year-old musician posted about his cameo on Instagram, after it aired on Monday (Jul 17).

"Throwback to the time I was a Lannister," he wrote.

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT



