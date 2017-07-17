Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo draws mixed reactions
A surprise cameo by Ed Sheeran in the premiere episode of Games of Thrones' penultimate season left fans thinking out loud in equal parts wonderment and befuddlement.
The British singer-songwriter's fleeting appearance in the episode titled Dragonstone saw him dressed as a soldier while singing around a campfire in the forest.
Sheeran, who played an unnamed character, then caught the attention of Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) who was riding through the woods on a horse.
Stark then said to Sheeran: "It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before."
"It's a new one," Sheeran replied.
This cameo has drawn mixed reactions from GoT fans on social media.
The 26-year-old musician posted about his cameo on Instagram, after it aired on Monday (Jul 17).
"Throwback to the time I was a Lannister," he wrote.