Ed Sheeran to perform in Singapore in November

SINGAPORE: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is heading to Singapore for a one-night performance on Nov 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sheeran's highly anticipated world tour kicked off in Europe in March and will make its way to Australia, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

More Asian cities will be added later, according to the organiser.

Tickets for the Singapore show are priced at S$248, S$208, S$188, S$148 and S$108. They will be on sale from next Thursday (May 11), 10am at www.sportshubtix.com.

The Suffolk native made history on Spotify by topping the streaming service’s biggest-ever opening 24-hour streams with Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, surpassing previous title holder One Direction. The two singles have accumulated more than 370 million worldwide streams to date.

He also recently went No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Shape of You, followed by Castle on the Hill at No 6 – making him the first artist to debut on Billboard's Top 10 with two songs simultaneously.