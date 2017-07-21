Eisner Awards 2017: Graphic novelist Sonny Liew becomes first Singaporean to win at 'Oscars of comics'

The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye won for Best Writer/Artist and Best US Edition of International Material - Asia.

SINGAPORE: Graphic novelist Sonny Liew has become the first Singaporean to win at the prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, more commonly known as the Eisner Awards.

The 42-year-old Malaysia-born artist won for Best Writer/Artist and Best US Edition of International Material - Asia for his graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye at the prestigious event, which was held in San Diego on Saturday morning (Jul 22) during the Comic-Con International.

The event is still in progress and Liew remains in the running for two more awards.

The annual awards is named after pioneering artist and writer Will Eisner and is widely regarded as the "Oscars" of the comics industry.

The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, which chronicles the life of a fictional Singaporean from the 1950s to the present, had earlier received the most number of nominations this year with six.

This year’s nominees number more than 120 titles from 50 publishers from all over the world, and the winners were chosen via online voting by industry professionals.

He had previously received Eisner Awards nominations for his efforts on the comics anthology Liquid City and the mini-series Wonderland. He has also done work for the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, including a recent stint for the latter's Doctor Fate title.

First published in Singapore by Epigram Books in 2015, the novel was subsequently released in the US by Pantheon Books.

It has continuously garnered awards, such as the Singapore Literature Prize and the Singapore Book Award’s Book of the Year. Last month, it won best international comic at Denmark’s Pingprisen Awards. It has also reached the bestsellers lists at Amazon and The New York Times.

Prior to its success, The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye became the centre of controversy after the National Arts Council withdrew its S$8,000 grant after citing “sensitive content”.

The graphic novel features personalities such as Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, opposition politician Lim Chin Siong and events such as 1987’s Operation Spectrum and the Hock Lee bus riots.

Among his current projects is a live performance piece titled Becoming Graphic, for the Singapore International Festival of Arts in August.