Elmo visits Singapore for the first time

The furry red monster from Sesame Street is here on our little red dot as part of his global #ShareTheLaughter campaign.

SINGAPORE: "K" is for kindness – and to spread the word, Sesame Street's furry red monster Elmo is in Singapore for the very first time.

It’s all part of a global initiative and social media campaign launched by Sesame Workshop to promote kindness across the world. The popular puppet (along with his puppeteer Ryan Dillon) was in Philippines and Thailand before arriving in Singapore last Friday (Sep 22), where he spent the weekend delighting Singaporean children and their parents during a meet-and-greet at Universal Studios Singapore.

Before heading back to Sesame Street, the perennial three-and-a-half-year-old Elmo will also be visiting the National Museum of Singapore and the Singapore Zoo.

One of the longest-running children’s television shows in the world, Sesame Street has been educating both kids and adults since its debut 48 years ago on Nov 10, 1969.

Designed to spread the message of altruism and laughter, #ShareTheLaughter is a year-long multimedia project of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational organisation behind Sesame Street.

Throughout the campaign, Elmo has been spreading kindness around the world via the universal language of laughter with his tell-a-joke challenge. All with the purpose that children will learn various acts of kindness like helping others, sharing, showing gratitude and being a friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The #ShareTheLaughter initiative also includes celebrities encouraging viewers to tell jokes in short videos and post them online.

In the campaign’s kick-off video, Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon shared a joke with Elmo and challenged Cookie Monster to make a video of his own. Many other famous faces joined the fray, including Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington, singer-songwriter John Legend, singer Josh Groban and Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi.