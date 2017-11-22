Embrace the weird and wonderful in The Addams Family musical

At its heart, the musical about everyone’s favourite weirdos is a heartwarming tale about what it means to be family.

SINGAPORE: Halloween may technically be over but when you’re talking about The Addams Family, the weirdness never really ends does it?

Since debuting as a cartoon strip in the 1930s, one of pop culture’s most endearing, enduring and eccentric households has continued to charm and amuse audiences through various iterations on TV, film and stage.

And the current musical theatre version that’s currently presented showing at the MES Theatre – after first being staged in Singapore four years ago – reminds us why this ultimate outsider family with a penchant for torture, the colour black, and all things macabre, remains fascinating.

It’s a typically atypical day in the life for the Addamses, with the tango-loving suave Dali-esque patriarch Gomez fawning over his buxom ice-queen wife Morticia. Also in the mix are their two kids, Wednesday and Pugsley, shooting at things with a crossbow and throwing bombs around, and the rest of the inhabitants of their ghoulish gothic mansion doing their best to be as creepy as they can be.

When it comes to the Addams Family, dinner often descends into chaos. (Photo: Mediacorp Vizpro)

But things take an unexpected turn when Wednesday announces she’s in love with a boy. She’s also invited him and his uptight, conservative parents over for dinner – and reveals to her father their secret plans to marry right after. Ta du du dum! Snap snap!

Just like the family around which the story centres, the two-and-a-half-hour musical itself is one delightfully odd creature that's quite unlike many international shows that drop by Singapore.

Yes, it packs enough catchy visual and musical elements for those keen on an entertaining night out with the family. But amid the humour and spectacle, Jersey Boys writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice along with lyricist composer Andrew Lippa have come up with something that’s also smart, strange and provocative.

The young ones may giggle at the sight of the silent, lumbering butler Lurch but adults also get their dose of the risque, with cheeky innuendos occasionally popping up in the show’s wit-filled lyrics and lines – which, if you think about it, really is par for the course when you’re talking about a family whose own children squeal in delight while being pulled apart on a torture rack.





The cast put in spirited performances, in particular Carrie Hope Fletcher as the impulsive, love-struck Wednesday and Grant McIntyre as the sullen-but-loveable Pugsley. Cory English’s turn as the bald creepy-but-loveable Uncle Fester who pines for the moon is equally memorable, as is Charlotte Page’s moment to shine as Alice, one of the conservative parents, who becomes liberated after a swig of some truth potion.

While it might be easy to think of the Addamses simply as quirky caricatures we’ve come to love, underneath all of that macabre kookiness is a pretty normal family with normal family issues.

At its heart, The Addams Family musical is a very solid and heartwarming tale that effectively delves into themes of family, relationships, growing up, fitting into society, and embracing the virtues of being different.

“Everyone needs a bit of crazy,” goes one song in the show. And judging by just how well things eventually turn out in this particular household, perhaps that’s something worth pondering.

The Addams Family runs until Dec 3 at MES Theatre. For tickets and other details, go here.