Encounter a sabre-toothed cat, dodo bird at ArtScience Museum’s next show

Its new blockbuster exhibition, which opens in November, will feature 200 artefacts from London’s prestigious Natural History Museum. Also on display: Martian meteorite, a cursed jewel and a giant ground sloth.

SINGAPORE: Next month, visitors to the ArtScience Museum can encounter a sabre-toothed cat and a dodo bird, mull over a mysterious cursed amethyst, and ponder the closest thing to Superman’s kryptonite here on earth.

The museum will be presenting its latest blockbuster, Treasures Of The Natural World, from Nov 25 to Apr 29, 2018. It will feature 200 artefacts from the UK’s prestigious Natural History Museum, and marks the first time it has allowed its artefacts to travel to Southeast Asia.

On display will be a range of objects including animals, artworks, gems, books as well as paraphernalia from some of the world’s most famous scientists and explorers.

Highlights include a sabre-toothed cat skeleton, a Martian meteorite, a handwritten page from Charles Darwin’s On The Origin Of Species and a selection of insects that Alfred Russel Wallace had collected during this famous expedition to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

A handwritten page from Charles Darwin’s On The Origin Of Species manuscript, along with bird skeletons he studied while formulating his theory. (Photo: Natural History Museum, London)

Also on display will be 487-million-year-old giant trilobites, flat sea creatures that thrived during prehistoric times; a model of the extinct dodo bird; and a giant ground sloth.

Among the more mysterious items on display are a “cursed” amethyst, which was donated to the museum in a series of seven protective boxes as well as a cautionary letter, and a piece of Jadarite, a recently discovered mineral with a chemical formula that is a close match to the fictional kryptonite on the movie Superman Returns.

Opened in 1881, the Natural History Museum in London has a collection of 80 million artefacts and specimens.

These are 487-million-year-old giant trilobites. (Photo: Natural History Museum, London)

“The show will take visitors on an epic voyage through history, showing how our understanding of the natural world was transformed through daring voyages, bold discoveries, and revolutionary new ideas,” said Honor Harger, executive director of ArtScience Museum, in a press release.

“Engaging global audiences with our exhibition narratives is very important to us and touring the Treasures of the Natural World exhibition to Singapore enables us to do so in this truly global city, a hub for international science, culture, education and tourism,” said Sir Michael Dixon, director of the Natural History Museum, London.