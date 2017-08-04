Enjoy the beauty and serenity of this tropical rainforest just 20 minutes away from Kuala Lumpur

Channel NewsAsia’s correspondent Melissa Goh takes us trekking inside the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia, the largest and oldest man-made forest in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR: If you are in Kuala Lumpur for a short trip and want to experience the tropical rainforest without having to drive or fly out of the capital, then you should head out to Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) for a unique experience.

Barely 20 minutes away from the heart of Kuala Lumpur by car, this is the largest and oldest man-made tropical forest in the world, located in the suburb of Kepong.

In fact, it is the biggest green lung in the Klang Valley. Spanning 544 hectares, it is home to more than 15 million plants, and over 2,000 flora species, including some of tallest trees in Malaysia.

As you enter the FRIM compound, you are at once greeted by timbre trees, belonging to the Dipterocarps family, all lined up in columns, tall and straight, which is quite an impressive sight to behold.



Each tree is about 90 years old, and the British planted them in the 1920s when they decided to build a forest research centre on a piece of barren land that was formerly a tin mine.

The British probably built it because so much timber was taken away during that time to make railway sleepers; they thought they should give back by leaving behind a research centre with all the good species of trees like cengal, kempas etc.

Today FRIM is a buffer for 73 of the 93 endangered species in this country and a custodian for natural resources and heritage.

That’s not all. FRIM is also the world’s largest man-made forest that is now up for UNESCO World Heritage site nomination.

In the heart of forest research institute lies this century-old colonial building that now houses the headquarter of FRIM. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

Behind FRIM headquarters, a small trail leads you to some scenic spots, including a forest garden known as the “avatar”. There is also a small stream that meanders through the forest, which makes it a great venue for picnics.

Small surprises await visitors at every turn, like this stream in the forest that makes for a great picnic spot. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

That’s not all. Look up to the sky and you’re greeted by a pretty phenomenon that never fails to wow visitors. This beautiful tapestry resembling delicate lace woven by Mother Nature is known as “crown shyness”.

Crown shyness, also known as canopy disengagement, is an occurrence in which the crowns of neighboring trees of similar height barely touch one other. While crown shyness tends to happen more often among trees of same species, it is also known to occur between different species.

Seventy-seven-year-old Dr Francis Ng, a botanist and the deputy director general of FRIM, explained that as trees mature and grow to similar heights, they probably keep away from one another in order to maximise the amount of light they get. This leaves permanent gaps between the crowns of the trees, which then allow sunlight to shine through to reach the foliage at the bottom of the trees.

Crown shyness, also known as canopy disengagement, is a phenomenon in which the crowns of neighboring trees of similar height barely touch each other; instead they are separated by a visible gap. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

It is a mesmerising sight especially when the wind blows, with the leaves and branches brushing against one other momentarily, only to return to the same spot again every time.

FRIM is relatively easy to travel to. And for city dwellers like me, this place offers a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, where I can always come back to look for my silver lining.