Enter a war zone in Syria from a room in Singapore via this interactive artwork

A bombed out city, refugees, and your TV-watching habits – Dutch artist Dries Verhoeven dares you to confront Guilty Landscapes at the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

SINGAPORE: For many, it is a modern day vision of hell on earth.

Projected at the far end of the room is a post-apocalyptic landscape of bombed-out buildings and a rubble-strewn empty street.

It looks like a still image, until a man gingerly emerges from one of the buildings. You tentatively wave; he waves back and urges you to come closer.

After singing a song in Arabic, the stranger walks away, leaving you to contemplate on this brief encounter amid the aftermath of destruction.

The interactive installation is called Guilty Landscapes III, and the place you have just “visited” is Homs, a war-torn city in Syria where thousands have died in the ongoing civil war.

A Syrian boy rides a bicycle through a devastated part of the old city of Homs, Syria on Feb 26, 2016. (Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar)

Guilty Landscapes III runs from Aug 31 to Sep 9 at the 72-13 art space, as part of the ongoing Singapore International Festival of Arts.

For its creator, Dutch artist Dries Verhoeven, it’s a commentary on how disturbing images in the news are being mediated through mainstream news and social media, and how people perceive these.

“Are we able to watch news images and still see the people in them without framing them immediately as victims?” he said to Channel NewsAsia.

“What I ask people to do is to see them as equals. The closer you come to the projection, the more you might forget about the landscape and think of the person in front of you, who is also looking back,” he said.

In his Guilty Landscapes series, Dutch artist Dries Verhoeven comments on people's perceptions of disturbing images seen in mainstream news and social media. (Photo: Marijn Smulders)

The Syrian encounter is part of Verhoeven’s Guilty Landscapes series, where he has created similar interactive scenarios in a clothing factory in China, an e-waste dump in Haiti, and a brothel in Thailand.

The encounters are presumably in real-time (the installation cites the use of two cameras and an internet connection) but Verhoeven says people have sometimes questioned if it’s all visual trickery.

And this is-it-real-or-not proposition is actually the point. “To what extent do we see the news on television as a real representation of the outside world?” he said, pointing out that the images we see are inevitably framed by the ones who report it.

Aside from Syria, Dries Verhoeven has created other Guilty Landscapes scenarios, such as this one from a e-waste dump in Haiti. (Photo: Kevin McElvaney)

Verhoeven added that this becomes all the more pertinent for people far away from the chaos, such as Singapore.

“When your country is not so much directly influenced by, say, Syrian refugees, that means you’re more dependent on news (reports) creating an idea of what’s happening around the world.”

For the artist, however, the issue of Syrian refugees is one that is literally close to home, and the reason he decided to create a Guilty Landscape piece based on the war-torn country.

“In western Europe, where I showed the work for the first time, there’s a clear connection since we have many refugees from Syria asking permission to enter the country. Everyone I know knows a Syrian person because of the war,” he said.

A version of Guilty Landscapes that takes audiences to a factory in China. (Photo: Dries Verhoeven's website)

But it’s not just about the immediate refugee situation but about his country’s (and Europe’s) direct involvement in the situation.

“We’ve taken a position in the war against the Islamic State so in a way we also influence the lives of the people in Syria,” he said.

Many of Verhoeven’s works have dealt with this idea of questioning the flow of information through public, private and virtual spaces.

A previous installation included a live chat on the beach with a Sri Lankan affected by the tsunami of 2004. A more recent work saw him living in a shipping container in public, as he used the gay dating app Grindr and projected his interactions on a big screen.

Dutch artist Dries Verhoeven plays with ideas of public and private spaces, such as this performance Wanna Play?, which was inspired by the use of the dating app Grindr and saw him being observed by people in a public space. (Photo: Dries Verhoeven's website)

Another work, titled Phobiarama, saw visitors literally taking a ride through a funhouse while being bombarded by the voices of Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen and other snippets of news about terrorism, global warming, and the like.

Examining the growing culture of fear, one of its aims was to bring to light comparisons between society‘s fascination with both horror films and real-life tragedies seen on mass media.

“I wonder if these are related. When you watch a terrorist attack and see planes crashing into a building, although you already know what’s happening within five seconds, you keep watching,” he said.