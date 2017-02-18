Expect haunting performances in Three Phantoms in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Musical theatre fans are in for a massive treat, as the MES Theatre at Mediacorp is set to host seven world-class West End singers for an extravaganza titled A Night at The Musical with Three Phantoms on May 12 to 13.

The show features not one but three former male leads from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s phenomenal musical, Phantom of the Opera, Mediacorp said in a news release. The line-up of acclaimed Broadway and West End performers includes Earl Carpenter - who was recently seen in the Singapore run of Les Miserables as Inspector Javert - and Kieran Brown, David Shannon, Alistair Barron, Olivia Brereton, Marisa McIntyre and Lisa-Anne Wood. Homegrown pianist, Joel Nah, will be performing alongside them.

The concert will also offer backstage insights and anecdotes with songs from musicals such as Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia!, Cats, We Will Rock You, Chess and Wicked and many more.

The show, which has toured Europe to rave reviews, has been described as “the best gala evening of musical theatre you are ever likely to see”, and a combination of “musical theatre-meets-the-Rat-Pack”.

Tickets go on sale on Feb 22 on all SISTIC channels and start from S$68. VIP tickets that come with a drink and a meet-and-greet pass are priced at S$158.