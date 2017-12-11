Fantasy romance 'Shape of Water' leads 2018 Golden Globe nods

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water" led the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes on Monday, landing seven nods, including for best drama film, director and actress Sally Hawkins.

Press freedom movie "The Post" had six nominations, including for its director, Steven Spielberg, and stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Teen coming of age movie "Lady Bird" got four nominations, including for best musical or comedy film and for lead actress Saoirse Ronan.

British World War Two tale "Dunkirk," small-town drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and gay romance "Call Me By Your Name" also won nominations in the best drama film category.

Best comedy or musical film nominees also included James Franco's "The Disaster Artist," racial horror movie "Get Out," ice-skating saga "I, Tonya" and "The Greatest Showman."

Winners will be announced on Jan. 7 at a televised ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers in Beverly Hills, California.

For television, British royal series "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "The Handmaid's Tale, "Stranger Things" and "This Is Us" will compete for the best drama series award.

"Black-ish," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Master of None, "SMILF" and "Will & Grace" were nominated in the best TV comedy category.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy