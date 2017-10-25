This female Filipino dancer breaks stereotypes with a male striptease act

SINGAPORE: A few years back, Filipino dance artist Eisa Jocson invited a male stripper to her house with an unusual proposition.

She wanted to learn how to dance like him.

“I had been going to the bars asking dancers to teach me, and in the beginning, they were like, huh, are you serious? The first time I invited one to my house, we were all a bit unsure – I had a friend with me, the dancer also had a friend with him,” she laughed.

“But by the second or third day, he understood I was serious. It was like having a dance mentor, a nice teacher-student relationship. I really have high respect for them.”

After a year of learning the ropes from her new mentors, the 31-year-old came up with the unusual Macho Dancer.

Filipino dance artist Eisa Jocson. (Photo: Courtesy of her website)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspired by the distinctly Filipino version of male striptease called “macho dancing”, it involves Jocson slowly and sensually gyrating, and flexing her muscles like, well, a male striptease dancer.

Since it debuted in Berlin in 2013, the provocative piece has been doing the rounds at international contemporary dance events. It has even caught the eye of Canadian electronic artist Peaches, who got Jocson to perform for the music video of her track How You Like My Cut, which has garnered more than 200,000 views on YouTube.

BEYOND CHIPPENDALES

In the Philippines, where ballet and traditional folk dance dominate much of the local dance scene, Jocson’s performances – which include pole dancing in public places and dressing up as a Disney princess – stand out.

The gender-bending Macho Dancer, which is part of her double-bill show on Oct 27 and 28 at the Esplanade’s ongoing da:ns Festival, is no different.

Jocson describes it as a slower and more muscular counterpart to the hyperactive striptease done by the likes of the Chippendales. When she first saw it, she was impressed by how it was just as complex as any other dance form.

“What fascinated me was the level of sophistication – all macho clubs share the same dance vocabulary, and macho dancers will call you out if they think what you do isn’t macho dancing,” she said.

Hovering around it, however, was a certain stigma among conservatives. Macho dancing in the Philippines began in the 1970s, a time when “pink money” was everywhere.

And while today’s audiences include not just gay men, but also straight women and tourists, its reputation continues to precede it.

Eisa Jocson brings pole dancing out in the public in this performance of Stainless Borders in Brussels. (Photo: Courtesy of the artist's website)

“When I first talked to my parents about the project, they were completely shocked. ‘Why can’t you just do some cultural dancing or folk dance, be a cultural ambassador!” she recalled with amusement. “But this is also culture, but in a very specific setting.”

FROM POLE DANCING TO DISNEYLAND

Exploring non-mainstream dance forms – and imbuing these with issues of gender, power relations and politics – has been a modus operandi for the ballet-trained Jocson, who began her professional career as a pole dancing artist in 2008.

“It was during the fitness craze, and pole dancing had just been appropriated from the red-light district. There was a lot of judgement associated with it, unlike today when it’s a bit more mainstream,” she recalled.

“When I was starting (out), my friends and relatives were wondering what I was getting myself into and even made sexist jokes. But it was still the same thing – people wearing really skimpy clothes and high heels, and doing these ridiculously difficult things on the pole.”

Eisa Jocson's "hijacks" Snow White in her show Princess, which looks at how Filipino entertainers are excluded from certain roles reserved for Caucasian performers. (Photo: Eisa Jocson)

Jocson began with a series of pole dancing performances both inside the theatre space and on the streets, using flag poles and street lamp posts as props.

“It was me questioning how we perform our gender in public,” she explained.

Recently, her works have gone on to tackle even broader issues. A piece called Host looks at the phenomenon of much-maligned group of Filipino female entertainers in Japan, nicknamed “Japayuki”.

This year, she presented two shows that had to do with how the presence of Hong Kong Disneyland had impacted the Philippines’ dance and entertainment scene (there was an exodus of artists, including dancers from the national company Ballet Philippines) and the racial issues that confront these entertainers who are excluded from main roles usually reserved for Caucasian imports.

In Host, Eisa Jocson looks at the lives of Filipino hostesses in Japan called “Japayuki”. (Photo: Andreas Endermann)

“The question is what makes Filipinos such an ideal labourer for the entertainment workforce? It’s not just Disneyland, it’s also cruise ships and cover bands at top hotels. The Filipino body is being moulded in such a way that it’s for export,” she said.

And speaking of bodies being moulded, it would seem she has had some direct experience while working on Macho Dancer, too.

“I had to go to the gym (to bulk up). A lot of my dresses don’t fit anymore,” she quipped.