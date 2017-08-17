Filming of next 'Mission: Impossible' on hiatus after Cruise breaks ankle

Actor Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt on the set of the upcoming "Mission: Impossible 6," causing production on the action film to go on hiatus while he recovers, Paramount Pictures said in a statement on Wednesday.

Paramount, a unit of Viacom , said the action movie remains on schedule to open on July 27, 2018.

Cruise, 55, who is known for doing his own stunts, was seen in a video on celebrity news website TMZ trying to jump between the roofs of two high-rise buildings and landing hard against a building wall, during filming in London at the weekend. He was later seen limping off the set.

