Five on Friday: 5 alternative sites for Sungei Road's hawkers

In our regular light-hearted look at an issue that has been making the headlines, Ramesh William ponders where the currently homeless Sungei Road vendors could find a new venue to hawk their wares.

SINGAPORE: The rooftop carpark of Golden Mile Tower doesn’t quite feel like it’s the right fit for our dear Sungei Road vendors, who on Monday (Jul 10) were given the heave-ho from their decades-old haunt.

Call us finicky, but we like our secondhand bric-a-brac peddlers to not suffer from vertigo while they go about their business: Terra firma is always best. Also, just imagining them crammed into the lift with their barang barang is enough to give us claustrophobes the heebie-jeebies.

Instead of wedging the lot of them into a fixed abode, let’s carve them up by trade and products and dispatch them to where they’ll have the best chance of success. Here are some plausible alternatives to the now expired Thieves’ Market.

A SHOE-IN AT QUEENSWAY?





It was becoming a rarity to see to hawkers solely selling shoes at Sungei Road in recent years. Usually most would have a forgettable pair or two plopped down in some corner of their mats, in addition to the odd bits and bobs on offer.

But still, we think we can make a case for old and new sellers of pre-loved shoes to head for Queensway Shopping Centre, Singapore’s shoe mecca du jour.

There’s no extra space inside, but the sidewalks outside are known to hold the odd pasar malam now and again. It would certainly be a good fit to … err … shoehorn our castaway friends here and give the more established traders inside a run for their money.

Queensway, as we all know, specialises in sports and hipster-friendly shoes. But there were also those from Sungei Road who sold old-fashioned leather footwear – office shoes, loafers and the much-maligned open-toed sandals.

Conceivably, these guys could head to spacious Coney Island, which sorely misses its erstwhile hunk of leather.



The unimaginatively monikered Coney Island cow (a Brahman bull, to be exact) died late last year and as memorials go, a permanent bazaar for pre-owned leather shoes takes some beating.



ALL THAT SONG AND DRAMA AT HAW PAR VILLA



The entrance of Haw Par Villa. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

Amid all those Crosby, Stills and Nash and The Byrds records were a whole heap of Journey to the West-type VCDs and Chinese drama VHSes (really, at a buck).

Most of the Sungei Road uncles who sold these old school period dramas were themselves fans of the stuff. So why not move these hucksters to Haw Par Villa, where they can enjoy being in the company of many longhaired and fine-bearded figures.

Despite having earned its chops as a creepy faded attraction, Haw Par Villa remains a fine place for walkabout and its grounds hold many a cosy corner.



An enterprising record seller would do well to haul a generator up its slopes and get a turntable and amp going. (Remember when we used to go to CD shops and get the dude behind the counter to play CDs? And if we liked what we heard, out came the wallets.)



Said entrepreneur can then plonk himself on a foldable chair, put on his flat cap, get his pipe going and rein in the impressionable, flannel-sporting hipsters. We can hear the impromptu sing-alongs – and clap-alongs – already.



FEEL THE PULSE AT OLD CHANGI HOSPITAL



The old electrical and electronics spare parts uncles and aunties were a dime a dozen at the old place. So, where to fit them in now? After all, the old place fitted them to a T – at the crossroads of Sim Lim Square and Sim Lim Tower.



Some of their knickknacks were as obscure as the proton packs found on Egon Spengler and Co. Well, speaking of ghosts, the historic semi-abandoned grounds of the Old Changi Hospital would be perfect for this gang of cathode ray tube traders.



Maybe some of the vintage Rolleiflex cameras on sale may be able to pick up evidence that this wartime military hospital is in fact populated by ghosts. Just maybe.



FASHION FORWARD TO ORCHARD

Pedestrians walk along the Orchard Road shopping district in Singapore on Apr 11, 2016. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)



Orchard Road’s cachet’s been floundering of late. The tills in the shops aren’t ringing as much as they used to – even if its streets are overflowing with zealous latter day flaneurs. So let’s bring fashion down to the people: The Sungei Road alumni will be more than willing to set up stall along this vied-after stretch.



Like the old place, trying on clothes – skinny jeans especially – could get tricky, but at least you might be able to find some privacy in the orderly queue heaving huddle by the ice cream sandwich man to try on a limited edition cast-off.



A great space to host the Thieves Market emigres is that gorgeous bit of space outside the new Apple Store at Knightsbridge. After the opening hullaballoo, this area is now empty after people realised that whatever that could be found inside that glass-panelled shop could also be found in every single mall in Singapore.

FINAL WORD: BRAS BASAH

Bras Basah Complex. (Screengrab: Google Maps)



On the fifth floor of the city’s book hub the Bras Basah Complex is an underutilised open space where you’ll find an even more underutilised playground.



A short jaunt down Victoria Street from the old place, its rooftop perch gives sedentary bibliophiles a rare chance to spark their pedometers to life. (Yeah ok, they can take the lift up too.)



The National Library next door provides a fitting vista and the Jack’s Place on the ground floor has cosy booths to slink into and read that musty paperback while tucking into a piping, bacon-drizzled baked potato.