Five on Friday: 5 Asian men more attractive than 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive

In our regular light-hearted look at something making the headlines, Genevieve Loh focuses on regional celebrities who have more of a sizzle in the sexiness stakes than Blake Shelton.

SINGAPORE: Blake Shelton - country music crooner, judge of reality show The Voice and pop singer Gwen Stefani’s main squeeze - was recently named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

Who would have thought that a fun and frivolous title bestowed by a fluffy celebrity magazine would cause such a social media furore? The pop culture world was certainly not happy with the cowboy taking this year's crown and took to the Internet to express severe disapproval. And they didn’t mince their words.

Twitter backlash to Blake Shelton being named People's Sexiest Man Alive (Photo: Twitter screengrabs)

Never mind the fact that people didn’t think that Shelton was sexy or hot enough for the honours in terms of looks and appeal. Many were also outraged at the singer-songwriter’s history of making jokes at the expense of women, the gay community and minorities, as shown through his social media track record.

What was possibly most glaring of all is that Shelton is yet another in a long line of white celebrities - including David Beckham, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Chris Hemsworth - to be given the honour.

In Sexiest Man Alive history, only two people of colour have landed the title. Back in 1996, Denzel Washington became the first non-white winner. The actor remained the only one for 19 years until Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was crowned last year.

“I want to look at People’s Sexiest Man Alive list each year and see various representations of what sexy looks like, across different cultures,” wrote Kadeen Griffiths for Bustle. “I want to know that being the Sexiest Man Alive doesn’t usually mean you have to be blonde-haired, blue-eyed, and, most importantly, white.”

So do we, which is why we’ve drummed up an Asian list to help the good folks at People make more informed and diverse choices for next year.

Here are five Asian celebs who should be on People's radar.



Hrithik Roshan (India)

Hrithik Roshan is hailed as one of, if not the sexiest Bollywood actor of all time. He currently prepping up Super 30- director's Vikas Bahl's biopic on Mathematician Anand Kumar. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

The Greek God physique. The classic chiseled good looks and striking eyes. The Bollywood star smoulder. The award-winning acting chops and box office clout. The action hero charisma. The loving father. What other reasons does one need to crown Indian film actor Hrithnik Roshan with the title? Besides, we don’t know anyone else who can rock that six o-clock shadow like he does.

Eddie Peng (Taiwan)

Taiwanese-Canadian Eddie Peng is one of Asia's biggest stars and a Longines' Ambassador since 2014 (Photos: Men's Health Magazine/Longines)

Taiwanese-Canadian singer-turned-actor Eddie Peng is an abs-solute first choice for Sexiest Man Alive. Just ask any of his 27 million Weibo fans or 3.4 million followers on Instagram. With a slew of career-defining and award-winning roles in mix of both big blockbusters and indies, 35-year-old Peng has more than managed the difficult transition from teen idol to bonafide movie star. Headlining action blockbusters like Rise of a Legend, the Cold War movies, Operation Mekong and Wu Kong in recent years not only made him one of Asia’s most sought-after actors, but also a media darling. With baby-faced good looks and a body, erm, of work to be proud of, this is one Asian boy who is both sweet and spice, and everything nice.

Gong Yoo (South Korea)

Gong Yoo shows off his acting skills in 2016's Train To Busan (L) and 2012's television series Big (R) (Photos: Train to Busan movie still/KBS2's Big)

If he’s not stealing hearts in fantasy romance TV series Goblin, then he’s saving lives in the record-breaking blockbuster zombie hit film Train to Busan. What makes Korean go-to leading man Gong Yoo so sexy isn’t just his award winning acting skills and versatility as a leading man across platforms - it’s his tenacity, passion and dedication to his craft. With regional and international film coming a little later in his 20 year career, the 38 year old has not been afraid to choose more controversial roles (like his breakout hit in 2007’s The First Shop of Coffee Prince) or be part of meaningful films that actually revised Korean laws (such as Silenced, which was based on a real-life story about a school for the disabled where students were sexually assaulted). And oh, that rocking hot body doesn’t hurt either.

Mario Maurer (Thailand)

Thai actor, model, singer Mario Maurer has 5.8M instagram followers and was the lead in Pee Mak- Thailand's highest grossing film of all time. (Photo: Mario Maruer Instagram)

This actor-model is not only hot in his native Thailand, but also a huge hit in the Philippines thanks to his hit rom-com Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Star Cinema's Suddenly It's Magic, alongside Erich Gonzales. Mario Maurer has 11 Million Facebook likes and 5.3 Million Instagram followers hanging on his every word, a fan base that grew from his breakthrough leading feature film role in 2007’s The Love of Siam. Perhaps it’s because he was the star of Pee Mak - Thailand’s highest grossing film of all time. Whatever the reason, this charming pretty boy is one of Thailand’s most sought after talents and it’s easy to see why.

Piolo Pascual (Philippines)

Who says you can't rock it at 40 years old? (Photo: Piolo Pascual's Instagram/Men's Health Philippines)

Who says older men can't keep slaying it? Piolo Pascual is the perfect example of how swoon-worthy 40 year-olds can keep stealing hearts. Even though he’s been in show business for 23 years, Pascual shows no signs of stopping. A matinee idol, TV and movie star, singer and film producer - the Filipino icon has done it all and more. And the father of one’s sex appeal shows no signs of waning. “I already know what I want in life,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “Life got more exciting. Because you’re wiser, you’re a better person, you’re more aware of your environment and yourself.” That very confidence and self-awareness should make him shoot right to the top of the anyone's sexy list.