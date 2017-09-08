Five on Friday: 5 Best Stephen King movie adaptations

With a fresh new take on Stephen King's horror classic IT opening in cinemas, Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh takes a look at five of her favourite King film adaptations to grace the silver screen.

SINGAPORE: Ever since his first published work Carrie became a surprise box office hit film in 1976, Hollywood has had a frightfully long love affair with Stephen King and his phenomenal body of work.



The undisputed, well, King of horror prose has been publishing since 1973 and his books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. His works have been used extensively by Hollywood - adapted into feature films, mini-series and television shows, with mixed results and staggering levels of success.



They have ranged from the iconic and masterful to the plain awful. But if there's one reason for Hollywood’s constant demand for the 69-year-old’s oeuvre, it's because we all know that King knows how to scare us good and proper, whether it’s via animal, demon, hotel, ghost or clown.

With The Dark Tower (starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey) released in US cinemas last month and a fresh take on his horror classic IT which opened in Singapore on Friday (Sep 8), we look back at five of the greatest King adaptations ever to grace the silver screen.

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (1994)

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star in the powerful prison drama The Shawshank Redemption. (Photo: Movie still)

Arguably the perfect example of how to adapt and expand upon a short story for the big screen, this is based on the novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption which was published back in 1982 in the collection Different Seasons. Going against the common perception that King only terrorizes his readers with killer clowns, haunted hotels and super viruses, many are usually surprised to find out this is also from the master author.

Directed by Frank Darabont (a frequent King collaborater), this powerful drama chronicling the prison experiences of convicted murderer Andy Dufresne turned a mere 106 pages and into a 142 minute epic that garnered seven Oscars nominations. It initially bombed at the box office when it was first released, but has since become a cult classic hit that is regarded as one of the most heart-rending films of its time.



Thanks to stellar performances by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman set against incredible cinematography, a poignant score and life-affirming scenes like Andy’s rain-soaked bid for freedom, this is - flaws and all - one of the best Stephen King film adaptations.

STAND BY ME (1986)

Rob Reiner's 1986 Stand by Me combined youth, nostalgia and corpses for a landmark coming-of-age story that starred River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell. (Photo: Movie still)

For the 80s kids, Stand By Me still stands as one of the defining films of the era. Based on the novella The Body which was also published in 1982 in the collection Different Seasons, this film is another one of King’s (very successful) breaks from his signature horror genre. A rousing critical and commercial success, director Rob Renier managed to perfectly capture King’s wistfully nostalgic story about four friends in small town 1950s America.

The cinematic benchmark for the unadulterated coming-of-age film which explores childhood camaraderie, Stand By Me also gave us prodigiously natural performances from the four young leads: The late River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell. With quote-worthy lines and many a memorable scene (especially one involving pies), this is an adaptation that holds up till today.

MISERY (1990)

Crazed fan (Kathy Bates) holding her favourite author (James Caan) hostage in Misery. (Photo: Movie still)

King’s 1987 novel of the same name is actually a tad nastier than the film adaptation, which says a lot seeing how twisted and violent Rob Reiner’s silver screen version turned out to be. Director Reiner’s nail-biter was a masterclass in telling a disturbing and claustrophobic tale of obsession with equal doses of a dark comic tone and nerve-wrecking tension.



James Caan as the imprisoned author turns in an exceptional performance, but it is Kathy Bates Oscar-winning portrayal of Annie Wiles - the unhinged nurse and crazy superfan turned psychotic kidnapper with a penchant for breaking ankles that totally steals the show. Jaw-dropping moments like the infamous hobbling scene makes this adaptation one for the cinematic history books.

CARRIE (1976)



Sissy Spacek plays the titular bullied teenager with telekinetic powers in Carrie. (Photo: Movie still)

Stephen King’s very first published novel Carrie is considered such a seminal piece of work that it has not one but three film adaptations. The 2002 TV movie and the more recent 2013 remake aside, Brian De Palma’s original version by far is the cream of the crop. It’s the gold standard which a long line of disquieting tragi-horror films have held themselves against.

Faithful to King’s 1974 novel, De Palma gave us style, scares and spilt screens - all perfectly executed with his signature flourish. A masterclass in slow-burning tension and jump scares, this revelatory high-school film cum family drama has a depth and pathos not usually found in the horror genre.



Piper Laurie in all her bible-thumping fanatic glory will forever be one of cinema’s scariest mothers, while Sissy Spacek is terrifyingly spot-on as the bullied teenager with telekinetic powers who turns on her cruel classmates. Both deservedly scored Oscar nominations for their performances - a great rarity for the horror genre, and testament to how creative their characterisations really were.



The film was also both a box office hit and critics’ favourite. With an unforgettable prom scene that can only be described as horrifying, blood-soaked lyrical theatre, Carrie was not only watershed film for the genre, but the perfect hard-hitting cinematic warning to bullies everywhere.

THE SHINING (1980)

One of the iconic scenes in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. (Photo: Movie still)

It is the film adaptation that Stephen King himself infamously hates and has publicly disowned, and King has long been vocal as to why. According to King, he felt that director Stanley Kubrick removed the heart of the novel and diverged too far from the source material. He also took umbrage with Jack Nicholson’s over-the-top turn as Jack Torrance. But none of that has stopped The Shining from appearing at the top of many a critic and horror film fan’s list.



The story of a haunted hotel and the havoc it brings upon a family may have been endlessly parodied and referenced, as well as punctiliously studied and deconstructed. Yet it has firmly stood the test of time. Sure, Kubrick’s film does play it very loose from King’s 1977 novel. But there’s no denying that the director masterfully and meticulously took King’s story to build upon, uncover our most primal terrors and deliver a stunning, unsettling and hypnotic narrative.



Frequently cited as one of the scariest horror films ever made, this classic is terrifying because it takes us into the most awful place: Our own heads. A psychological masterpiece with a plethora of subtexts, it gave us visual iconography-two staring little girls who keep appearing out of nowhere, a bloody elevator, Room 236, a hedge maze, scary hotel corridors-that remain with audiences forever, long after the movie is over.



With a film that not only gave us arguably one of Nicholson’s best performances - every second of his descent into madness perfectly captured - it also taught the world how to spell backwards (Redrum anyone?). What more can a horror film fan ask for?