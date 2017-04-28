Five on Friday: 5 great movie sequels

SINGAPORE: As every film fan knows, for every note-perfect Empire Strikes Back and X2: X-Men United, there’s a heinously bad Speed 2: Cruise Control and Taken 2. With Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 rollicking into cinemas this week, director James Gunn and his merry band of space misfits led by Chris Pratt are looking (and hoping) their follow-up to their phenomenally successful first film will land them in a similar sweet spot. Let’s be honest: Nobody wants to be known as the Matrix Reloaded or Matrix Revolutions of their generation.

Indeed, falling down that dreaded sequel rabbit hole strikes fear in every filmmaker’s heart but that has never stopped Hollywood from wanting to cash in on a very successful original film, even if that means milking and stretching a good idea past the breaking point, as the rest of us bemoan the lack of creativity of the industry. But sometimes, this unavoidable evil that is the “lesser sibling” sequel can actually result in films that match the greatness of its predecessor and in some cases, improve on the original one.

Here are five movie sequels that we love.

Aliens (1986)

Sigourney Weaver plays the iconic action heroine Ripley in Aliens (Photo: Movie still)

Advertisement

Aliens is about as perfect as a sequel can be, partly because it’s so distinctively different from the first Alien. Ridley Scott’s 1979 original is a primal-horror movie about confronting death and the vast, screaming unknown, while the second one is hell bent on giving the aliens what they had coming.



Aliens is a prime example of sequels done well because it didn’t retell the original story. Instead, it expanded on that storyline, introduced new characters to a different adventure. In this case, even changing the genre entirely, from haunted-house-in-space to balls-to-the-wall action, proved the masterstroke here. This is a defiantly different film, one that’s as good as (or arguably, better than) the original. Plus it landed Sigourney Weaver the Best Actress Oscar nomination, the first of its kind for actors starring in a genre like this. What more can you ask for?

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Edward Furlong and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Photo: Movie still)

How was anyone going to top the 1991 blockbuster Terminator? Why, director James Cameron, of course. He one-upped himself with a great follow up, cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s greatest living directors. The action, the pace, Sarah Connor’s biceps together with the concept of what time travel means for the present were all so effective in this sequel. The best part? Terminator 2 turned Cameron's own sci-fi original on its head, not only making Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bad guy the hero this time, but also exploding the scope and mythology of the story in compelling ways.



The unprecedented special effects and set pieces blew everyone’s socks off back then and continue to stand up today, but it’s the characters in Terminator 2 that endure. The film is really the story of a boy in search of a father, with Schwarzenegger serving that surrogate role to a tragic end. Robert Patrick’s relentless T-1000 CGI villain still remains one of the coolest bad guys ever but it is somehow balanced with an uncanny amount of heart.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Tom Hardy as Mad Max in Mad Max: Fury Road ( Photo: Movie still)

Newsflash! The original Mad Max is not the good movie you remember it to be! It was a prologue stretched out to feature length, lacking the immediacy and pacing of its sequels. While it’s a close call between The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Fury Road on which is the better sequel, we have to say Fury Road wins simply because of its incredible level of ambition. Throw in the fact that the guy at the helm is the original director George Miller. This wasn’t a traditional reboot where a fan tries to make a franchise work for modern audiences; this is Miller in his own playground, taking his game to an entirely new level, from story to visuals to themes and everything in between.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part II. (Photo: Movie still)

Two years after The Godfather redefined the mobster movie genre and swept the Oscars, Francis Ford Coppola was back to tell the story of Michael Corleone’s Shakespearean descent from family man to cold-blooded, corrupt monster. The scope was broader with flash back to the rise of Vito Corleone (with some no-hoper named Robert De Niro doing his best Brando) that was a stark contrast to the bleak, black-hearted Michael, who may or may not be a metaphor for America and capitalism. Not only did Coppola overcome huge obstacles and created a piece of art that has entertained cinephiles for decades, but his greatest accomplishment was creating a sequel that surpassed the original masterpiece in terms of providing an unflinching look at the dark side of power and vice, as well as a more realistic portrayal of the mafia.

The Dark Knight (2012)

Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (Photo: Warner Bros)

The Dark Knight completely redefined the way audiences look at comic book films and the way filmmakers make superhero movies. It also proved that dark and gloomy stories can be billion-dollar box office blockbusters too. Based on a fiercely ambitious screenplay from brothers Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, The Dark Knight takes the Batman cinematic franchise into its darkest territory with greater action scenes and a cast that was perfectly assembled. And who can forget Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker? ‘Nuff said.