Five on Friday: 5 passengers to avoid on an airplane

In our regular light-hearted look at the news, Ramesh William fingers the annoying folks who make flying a chore.

SINGAPORE: After a 60-year plus honeymoon, the dystopian fantasy that commercial flying promised to be has finally come to bear.



Its final lurch and eventual plunge down this post-apocalyptic abyss came not from doc-dragging airport cops or overly keen TSA jobsworths or even interminable delays. But rather, from a deceptively innocuous source: Feet.





Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Oh, the humanity.



Twitter user Jess Char took the picture during a JetBlue flight from Long Beach to San Francisco last week.



She reportedly said that she didn't want to complain to the flight attendants (no mean feat), but chose to post the image on social media in the hope it would change people's attitudes and behaviour.

We’ve all found ourselves on planes where we’ve looked up and gone: What is this joker doing?



Sometimes, their actions are one-off. But sometimes, their antics can roll on for the entire trip.



And annoyingly, these muppets almost never ever get thrown off. Here's how you can spot them:

THE I-DON'T-CARE-I-MUST-GET-COMFY CREW

Sometimes you’ll see these douches as far away as passport control, where they already have their neck pillows on. Come on, have some class.



They think nothing of treating the plane as a dorm room and will get as comfy as possible. They won’t bother with airplane blankets; they’ll bring their own brightly hued duvets.



They won’t even wait to get airborne to slap on their jammies, slip on their Kermit the frog slippers and steal as much neutral space as possible, before dozing off into la la land.



A passenger puts up her feet on the seat in front of her on an HK Express flight. (Photo: Facebook)

Some like Toejam Jane above play it simple, sticking their bare feet where they don’t belong – not just in the name of comfort, but in the name of entitlement too.

They are the reason why people became aisle converts, abandoning the chance for breathtakingly beautiful views for the opportunity to easily run to the toilet in the event of a barf emergency.

THE AVIATION NUT

Passengers wait to board an aircraft. (File photo: AFP)



Despite having taken thousands of flights, this person behaves as though it’s his first time out of the village.

They are easy to spot: Just look out for the bloke (almost always dudes) who walks – all steely-eyed and purposeful – into the cabin with smartphone propped on a stabiliser.

The flight then becomes an overextended exercise to document, log, critique and photograph all kinds of information and items: From the viscosity of the custard on your meal tray to the wear and tear of the seat pillow.



And of course, he insists on using the flash.

You’re screwed if he ends up sitting next to you. And if he does, keep an eye mask handy unless you want your peripheral vision to be assaulted by someone with more gusto than Gil Grissom at a crime scene.



Worst case scenario: He asks you to help him hold up stuff to photograph.



There you were just chilling to Neil Sedaka and America on the Easy Listening channel and before you know it, you find yourself roped into this racket of his.



Move elsewhere if free seats are available. Or maybe get your feet out.



ALL TOUCHY FEELY

Sure, nothing heightens emotions more than being hurled through the air at 800kmh in a flying aluminium tube at 33,000 feet.

Still, no excuses for some of the shameless behaviour we’ve seen. We’ll draw the line at a cuddle or even hands linked across the aisle in the event of manic turbulence. But any sort of PDA beyond that is unwarranted.

Sometimes you can get doubly unlucky: The couple next to you can't keep their hands off each other and the 5-year-old kid in front keeps insisting on punching your knee through the seat gap.

GOTTA GO, GOTTA GO, GOTTA GO NOW



We have a term for this lot in Singapore: Kancheong spiders. Basically, unnecessarily impatient specimens with ants in their pants. Their MO is covert at first; you won’t even be aware of them for 99 per cent of the flight.

But when the moment the plane lands, they all emerge with a symphony of “clack, clack, clack, clack, clack” made by the ferocious unbuckling of seat belts. In fact, their hands are already halfway up the overhead cabins even before the pilot eases off on the reverse thrust.

What a horror show. Not even stern reprimands from the cabin crew can faze these thick-skinned operators. Be warned though, as this video shows - things can get ugly if there are way too many who can't keep the lid on their emotions during this time.

Soon As The Plane Landed.....The Drama Started...!! #LATrip #DrunkFlightLeadToFight #la #spiritfight #spiritairlines @emdot13 @jazz_jolly @clarkkentmarley A post shared by GREENLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT (@greenlight.entertainment) on Mar 9, 2016 at 11:49am PST





With the elevated risk of falling carry-ons, there really ought to be a football-style yellow card system for this sort of selfish, self-centred transgressions. Two yellow cards on two successive flight earns you a three-month flying ban.

BOSSY MUCH?

Beware the person – sometimes a tai tai, sometimes a towkay, sometimes a regular joe – who will bark orders at the crew. You know, the sort who can’t even be bothered to put their own bags in the overhead bins.



The kind that will be more than happy to let their kids run riot on a plane, thereby outsourcing the responsibility of minding them to the beleagured flight attendants.



Their sense of entitlement knows no bounds: More drinks, more papers, more … more … more.

They will even demand seconds. We’ll let that sink in for a moment: SECONDS. Airplane food.



They will even ask you to watch their stuff while they go off and do their business.