Five on Friday: 5 signs Singapore's hawker scene is heating up

SINGAPORE: This weekend, a campaign to help young hawkers grow will come full circle.



In February, Asia Pacific Breweries gave out 25 grants worth S$10,000 each after launching its Street Food Support Fund. On Friday (Sep 22), 15 of the recipients will showcase their offerings to hungry diners and donate part of the proceeds towards backing the next batch of entrepreneur hopefuls.

The fund is just one of numerous attempts by companies and the Government to help sustain Singapore's beloved hawker culture, which started to gather serious momentum after the Environment and Water Resources Ministry called for a dialogue about the matter in January 2016.

So where are we now, nearly two years later?



Here's evidence that Singapore's hawkers are going nowhere but ahead, with stove lighters blazing.

NEW-GENERATION KOPITIAMS

Remember the first time you stepped into Timbre+? Indoors, but still open-air, and you could have craft beer with your char kway teow or a kopi siew dai after a chirashi don. On top of that, there was live music. Though it called itself a "gastropark" and an "upgraded urban food hall" - whatever that means - it felt like the hawker centre of the future.

The future is here and a couple of lookalikes have sprung up, with more in the pipeline. The new hawker centre at Our Tampines Hub is just like your 90s kopitiam with S$3 meals, kitschy shop signs and plastic tables, except with high ceilings and live shows.



It's also opening week at the Yishun Park Hawker Centre, managed by Timbre, which has stallowners new to the business. Elsewhere, there's a food centre opening soon at Pasir Ris Town Park which is said to be hosting "hipster hawkers".

So, shake off the nostalgia for the old, dusty and smelly hawker centres of the last century, and get hip to the groove of next-generation eating places.

CASHLESS PAYMENTS

NETS' first standardised QR code displayed at a stall at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre. (Photo: Lee Li Ying)

Soon, you'll be able to do everything electronically at a hawker centre (except eating, of course).



Timbre's soon-to-come mobile app will let you make cashless payments using store credit and order food without queuing. NTUC Foodfare plans to allow DBS Paylah! and Plus! Cards or Plus! Pay.

Responding to Prime Minister Lee's call for an integrated payment system, NETS has also rolled out an app that lets you pay for food with a single scan of a QR code. The code accepts payments from more banking apps like OCBC's PayAnyone and UOB's Mighty.



At the moment only the Tanjong Pagar Food Centre has it, but it'll be available at 30 other spots by the end of the year.



Add "walking to the ATM to withdraw money for lunch" to the list of things that make you feel nostalgic in Singapore, but which will eventually no longer be necessary.

Just head down to your nearest hawker centre whenever you get the munchies and chow down without a dollar in your wallet.

HAWKER FOOD AT YOUR DOORSTEP



Screengrab from the website of Porterfetch, which delivers late-night meals including hawker food islandwide.

If this isn't a sign of a thriving hawker culture, we don't know what it is. Today, not only can you get burgers, pizza and salad delivered, you can also get dim sum, mee sua, nasi lemak, chicken rice and tau huay.

The usual suspects (Deliveroo, Ubereats, Foodpanda) are making a real effort to offer a mix of street, fast and atas food, but there are others that are going niche like Porterfetch, which caters to the late-night foodies looking for the best hawker fare to be delivered while feasting at the same time on a Game of Thrones marathon.



Guess Netflix and prawn mee will soon be the new black.

COOKS GETTING CREATIVE



A bowl of lobster prawn noodles with clams at Ang Mo Kio stall Sumo.

Restaurant chefs and cafe owners aren't the only people who can put a spin on food and tradition, as hawkers are learning.

At Yishun Park, a 24-year-old is selling Hakka tofu rice bowls - a fusion of his grandma's decades-old yong tau foo recipe and the popular Japanese donburi serving style. A husband-and-wife team has also set up shop at the new food haunt, selling nasi lemak ayam taliwang, a dish that marries favourites from their two birthplaces Indonesia and Singapore.



Older businesses are playing the game as well. Hawker centre lobster prawn noodles and lobster nasi lemak are all the rage now - even if a serving can set you back about S$40 (Who says hawker food must be cheap?).

You go, hawkers!

WORLD STARS STILL PLUG IT

Anthony Bourdain speaking at the 2017 World Street Food Congress in Manila. (Photo: Facebook/K F Seetoh)

Gordon Ramsay, a veteran Singapore tourist, continues to be unabashed about his love for hawker centres, saying in a recent interview that he loved the family environment and authenticity of the food offerings.



The other famous TV chef who can't stop talking about hawkers is Anthony Bourdain, now possibly because it's a big part of his latest venture - the International Street Food Market in New York.

At the recent World Street Food Congress, he revealed his love for a famous Singapore hawker dish, reportedly saying: "Is there a market in New York for char kway teow? I don't really give a shit. I love it."