Five on Friday: 5 ways to deal with a lousy Christmas present

Been on the receiving end of some disappointing Christmas presents? Genevieve Loh offers some tips on how to go through the holiday gift-giving season unscathed.

SINGAPORE: It’s that time of year again when trees are trimmed, carols are sung and everyone desperately turns to Taobao or Amazon Prime to Christmas shop at the eleventh hour.

Now, everyone knows that the true spirit of Christmas is giving, not receiving. But truth be told, not everyone can be Santa Claus, delivering joy, goodwill and the perfect present to each other on Christmas Day.

Which is why everyone knows that most Christmas presents never come with bad intentions. They just sometimes - awkwardly, inappropriately and tactlessly - turn out to be a source of incredulity as you try to work out why the giver chose such an odd, inappropriate gift.

Don’t take it personally. Lousy presents are usually just a result of unfamiliarity with the recipient, laziness or simple lack of taste.

So whether you ended up receiving that ugly sweater that doesn’t fit, a leprechaun paperweight in shocking green or a massive porcelain horse head table centerpiece, we have just the strategies for you to deal with bad Christmas present aftermath.



SUCK IT UP, BE GRACIOUS, SMILE AND SAY THANK YOU

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas is a time to love so why not engage in some white-lie diplomacy and embrace the holiday spirit?

Being brutally honest about how cheap or silly the Bart Simpson socks and handkerchief set you received from your mother-in-law is only going to ruin the yuletide vibe. So be generous.

Take a deep breath and focus on the person who gave it to you instead of talking about the present itself. Choose your wording carefully and think before you speak.

You don't want to be caught out in a lie, so react by saying something completely true like “You’re so thoughtful!” or “The gift-wrap is so beautiful!” or “You really shouldn’t have gone to the expense!” And remember, just keep on smiling.

RE-GIFT







The Hello Kitty pajamas might be the last thing that you, a die-hard Metallica fan, might be expecting. But that doesn’t mean it’s not perfect for someone else.

So make sure you mark the present with a post-it note with details of who gave it to you and at which Christmas. When it comes time to find an appropriate new recipient, make sure to choose someone outside of the original gifter's social circle so the chances of overlap or discovery are reduced.

STORE RETURN OR EXCHANGE







If you’re brave or familiar enough with your gifter, you could try asking for the gift receipt. But if etiquette is your middle name, then perhaps just causally ask where it was purchased and then try directly contacting the retailer to see if you can get store credit.

The good news is nowadays many online retailers have the option of letting you exchange things without having a gift receipt as long as it’s still in the original package. No harm, no foul and everyone ends up happy.

THROW A BAD SANTA PARTY





Receiving an unfitting gift can make one feel most misunderstood. It makes you doubt your entire being, bringing about a whole host of existential questions like "Does the giver really think I’m two dress sizes bigger than I actually am, with interests like butterfly collecting?”.

We say the best way to purge the bad vibes from bad presents is a party! A White Elephant Gift exchange or bad present swap is just the right event to lift the spirits.

The rules are simple. Each guest brings one wrapped gift that has to be a present that just wasn’t appropriate for you. Everyone draws a number and the one with the lowest number gets choose the first gift and open it in front of everyone.

The next person goes through the same ritual, but can decide whether to keep their bad Christmas gift or swop it with someone with an already opened gift. This goes on till everything is opened. It takes the stigma away from being embarrassed about bad presents and everyone is recycling. A Christmas win for all.

SELL IT ON CAROUSELL





This one is self-explanatory. After all, as the old adage goes: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. ‘Nuff Said.