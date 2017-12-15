Five on Friday: Five classic 1980s cartoons we would like rebooted

In our regular light-hearted look at something making the headlines, Genevieve Loh picks out her favourite 1980s Saturday morning cartoons she would like to see revived.

SINGAPORE: For the honour of Grayskull, She-Ra is getting the 21st century makeover she deserves.

It was recently announced that the classic 1980s animated series She-Ra: Princess Of Power would be getting a reboot from DreamWorks Animation. The new version is set to air on streaming service Netflix in 2018.

Originally a toy and cartoon spin-off from the cult favourite He-Man and the Masters Of The Universe, this 2018 version will be losing the Princess of Power portion of the original title and just be known as the simpler and snappier She-Ra.

The reboot has been billed as “a modern take on the ’80s girl-power icon for a new generation of young fans…that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, led by a warrior princess tailor made for today”.

For those of us who grew up on a steady diet of Saturday morning cartoons, this is all extremely exciting news. He-Man’s long lost twin sister was a trailblazing breath of fresh air in an era where female characters were always throwaway token roles or sorely underwritten. Princess Adora and her Great Rebellion (which boasts all women save for one male archer named Bow) being put back in the spotlight was enough to bolster our hopes for similar revivals of our other 1980s cult cartoon favourites.

Here are five other gems from that decade we are officially petitioning to be revived. The best of the best from an era when scarfing down a bowl of sugary cereal while you marathoned cartoons on the telly in your pajamas from nine till noon was the only way to begin your weekend.

Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light



It was a shortlived cult favourite that debuted in 1987 with toys, a comic book and a cartoon series that only lasted one season of 13 episodes. But this Final Fantasy-esque property which actually pre-dates Final Fantasy had and still has its fair share of hardcore devotees. Some fans say the cartoon was when their bad poetry started. Others just couldn’t get over the fact it was a cartoon filled with heroic spectral knights who boast front armour embedded with unique holograms of animals which they can turn into. And they all live in an advanced land where science has failed, electronics no longer function and everyone is forced to rely on magic! A crystal ball into our future maybe?

Muppet Babies



Who could resist a baby Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie, Animal and the rest of the gang going on little weekly adventures? All set in an isolated nursery with a faceless and body-less Nanny who audiences can only identify by her lovely legs, this was a wholesome feel-good alternative to the naughtier, wittier and cheekier The Muppet Show.

Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears



Who would have thought that the first ever animated production by Walt Disney Animation Television would be inspired by candies? The cartoon, which first debuted in 1985, not only had an insanely catchy theme tune, it also got away with the premise that getting high on a lot of sugar will get you out of any troublesome situation! Which kid wouldn’t want a lifetime supply of that coveted special Gummiberry Juice - a tonic that puts a magnificent bounce in a group of talking bears who live in a magical forest? We say it’s imperative that this new generation be introduced to these bears who bounced here and there and everywhere.

M.A.S.K.



The series that taught kids what acronyms were, M.A.S.K was apparently specifically developed to help sell toys. But after being introduced to Mobile Armored Strike Kommand (M.A.S.K.) - the good side - and Viscious Evil Network Of Mayhem (V.E.N.O.M.) - the bad side - boys and girls of the 80s became obsessed with the cartoon, even if the plotline at the heart of the series was quite dark. More than just a cheap mash-up of G.I. Joe and Transformers, M.A.S.K’s concept of good versus evil was especially impactful on kids, with an added bonus of many cool transformative vehicles and amusing accents. The crazy toys you could buy and play with while watching an episode every Saturday morning was just the icing on the cake. Who can say no to masked crusaders, working over time, fighting crime? Certainly not this fan.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



Nobody wanted or needed the Megan Fox CGI laden film reboot. Fans would much prefer the comeback of their favourite skateboarding turtles in animated form, fighting crime with their rat sensei and chomping on pizza. Michelangelo, Leonard, Donatello and Raphael are ninja –skilled heroes in a half-shell for goodness sake, so revive them as such. And then, only then will the fans be yelling Cowabunga!