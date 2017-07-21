Five On Friday: Five other strange Singapore food combos to discover

In our regular column, Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh discovers other unusual bedfellows. Love it or loath it. You decide.

SINGAPORE: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have already heard about or tried McDonald’s Singapore’s newly launched Nasi Lemak Burger and Chendol McFlurry.

This special limited-time only menu was launched in conjunction with the 2017 Singapore Food Festival (Jul 14 to 30) and inspired by a variety of local favourites including bandung and chendol to celebrate Singapore’s upcoming National Day.

With a nation filled with passionate foodies and skeptical detractors, the culinary jury is still out on whether the burger version of the beloved nasi lemak is truly “sedap” (delicious) or sad.

Some have argued about the obvious absence of crucial components that make up the popular dish, like nasi (rice), ikan bilis (anchovies) and peanuts, while others bemoan the less than generous amount of the all-important sambal chilli. Interestingly, many have championed the fact that it’s not simply a direct re-creation of the dish into burger form; instead it’s an inspired interpretation.

Whichever side of the fence you sit on, all this brouhaha just reaffirms our little red dot’s passion for food, which got us thinking about all the other locally-inspired concoctions that have sprung up in Singapore.

Here are five, erm, unique local food combos to whet your appetite. Or not.

DURIAN PIZZA

Pezzo's Durian King Pizza is going for $5.90 per slice and $32.90 for a whole pan (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

On Jul 19, homegrown pizza chain Pezzo launched Singapore’s first-ever durian charcoal pizza. Named Durian King, the handmade charcoal pizza dough is topped with A-grade Mao Shan Wang and D24 durian flesh and then baked till the edges go brown and crispy.

For a die-hard purist durian fan who enjoys the king of fruits in its most natural form, it can be hard to wrap your head around this combination. And yet this is not the only durian pizza in Singapore. Last month, Tino’s Pizza Café introduced two durian pizzas made from regular pizza dough – The D24 and the Mao Shan Wang pizza.

With the same disdain some people have for pineapple on pizza (it’s an abomination!), it may take some convincing for some to accept durians on a pizza. But many others have also praised the flavour of the durian charcoal pizza, with Pezzo reportedly selling out daily by lunchtime ever since it has been launched. Thus proving that Singaporean are open to being adventurous with the King of fruits, and that taste is indeed subjective.

LAKSA COCKTAIL

Sunday Punch's East Side is a refreshing gin cocktail infused with laksa leaves. (Photo: Sunday Punch)

Almost every Singaporean loves a steaming bowl of laksa, whether you belong to the Nonya camp of rich and spicy curry coconut milk broth or perfer the sour assam Penang version. But to have it interpreted as an alcoholic beverage?

Baba Chews Bar & Eatery has a signature cocktail called Chews Laksa that boasts a mix of Bacardi white rum, Malibu rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, gula melaka syrup and yes, laksa-infused whipped cream with ground laksa leaves as garnish.

Singapore boutique cocktail supplier Sunday Punch has also jumped onto the bandwagon with the East Side, a refreshing gin cocktail infused with laksa leaves and available exclusively online during the Singapore Food Festival. Both tipples are billed as an homage to the famous Katong laksa and the overall food culture in the area. Fad or flourish? You tell us.

CHICKEN RICE SUSHI

The Chicken Rice Sushi at Roost is served with a thinly sliced soya sauce chicken atop delicately rolled chicken rice prepared in canola oil and drizzled in Teriyaki sauce. (Photo: Roost)

Arguably the national dish of our sunny island, the Singapore Hainanese chicken rice holds dear to many a local’s (and tourist’s) heart. The components of this dish are practically begging to be made into sushi, which is why both Mod-Sin (modern Singaporean) tapas bar and restaurant Lepark and specialty chicken rice establishment Roost have made it happen.

At Roost – it boasts the patented iKook machine that automatically cooks chicken to the precise and perfect temperature – the Chicken Rice Sushi is served with a thinly sliced soya sauce chicken atop delicately rolled chicken rice prepared in canola oil and drizzled in Teriyaki sauce. While at Lepark, it is served in the shape of a sushi ball infused with herbs and garlic, topped with poached chicken, garlic chili and wrapped with seaweed.

Whichever you choose, they both surprisingly work. Coming from a chicken rice fan, this is high praise. Just as long as you know it’ll never be exactly like that satisfying plate of good ole hearty chicken rice from your favourite hawker stall. As some might say, “Winner winner, chicken dinner”.

SOFT-BOILED EGG & KAYA TOAST AS DESSERT (CRISTAL DE CHINE CAVIAR & KAYA)

Chef Han's version of the soft boil egg and kaya toast is a delightful collision of sweet and savoury. (Photo: Instagram/Restaurant Labryrinth)

Newly-minted one Michelin-star Restaurant Labyrinth is famous for deconstructing signature local hawker fare. The Mod Sin chef-owner Han Liguang prides himself on unique pairings of Singapore cuisine while drawing inspiration from the past and dipping into childhood flavours and street food.

Meant to be evocative of everyone’s favourite Singapore breakfast of kaya (coconut jam) butter toast dipped in soft-boiled eggs, black soy sauce and pepper, this version – Cristal de Chine Caviar & Kaya – is served as dessert. Made out of kaya ice cream on a slice of sugar-flecked buttered toast with caviar and a drizzle of soya sauce-cured egg yolk, this is one surprisingly delightful collision of sweet and savoury.

ONDEH ONDEH FRENCH TOAST

Hyde & Co's interpretation of the ondeh ondeh is brioche french toast with grated pandan coconut, a gula melaka sauce and topped with vanilla bean ice cream. (Photo: Instagram/Hyde & Co)

It’s a classic and fan favourite of almost every sweet-toothed Singaporean – those traditional balls of rice cake filled with gula melaka (palm sugar) and rolled in grated coconut. So how about having it as a French toast? Hyde & Co serves it up by breaking it down and the result is a brioche french toast with grated pandan coconut, a gula melaka sauce and topped with vanilla bean ice cream. The choice to deconstruct the kueh down to its simple separate parts makes this one deliciously uncomplicated, if a bit boring concoction.