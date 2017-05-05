Florida fantasy: 5 places to go in Miami

From vintage shopping to exquisite dining, there is something for everyone here.

MIAMI: The buzz is about the revival of the MiMo Historic District, which is filling up with stylish shops, restaurants, bars and boutique hotels.

VAGABOND RESTAURANT AND BAR

Part of the Vagabond Hotel, a renovated property that was originally a motel and retains its original exterior, this 120-seat eatery serves international fusion cuisine and is a hot reservation. Appointed in white and blue tones, the bar has a retro feel with its mid century-modern furniture. The executive chef, Roberto DuBois, has a menu that’s a combination of comfort food dishes such as spinach gnocchi with pomodoro sauce and more uncommon ones such as cucumber gazpacho with almond powder and mint.

7305 Biscayne Boulevard, 786-409-5635, thevagabondhotel.com

FLY BOUTIQUE

A standout at Fly Boutique is the designer clothing for both men and women. (Photo: Moris Moreno © 2017 The New York Times)

This vintage boutique sells an expansive collection of furniture, jewellery and clothing dating back to the 1920s. A standout is the designer clothing for both men and women. A Halston sequined evening dress and suits and shirts from the luxury labels Hermès and Yves Saint Laurent were recent offerings. There’s a bit of wiggle room on pricing, so shoppers should feel free to negotiate.

7235 Biscayne Boulevard, 305-604-8508, Flyboutiquevintage.com

MS. CHEEZIOUS

This casual eatery is an homage to the humble grilled cheese sandwich. (Photo: Moris Moreno © 2017 The New York Times)



A wildly popular food truck turned bricks-and-mortar store, this casual eatery is an homage to the humble grilled cheese sandwich. Diners can build their own; the menu has nine kinds of cheeses and assorted breads and additions such as a fried egg or buffalo tempeh. Or order one of the 17 custom-made combinations, such as spiced apples and havarti cheese on multigrain bread. There’s even a dessert version of roasted marshmallows, chocolate hazelnut spread and graham cracker crumble on sourdough.

7418 Biscayne Boulevard, 305-989-4019, mscheezious.com

BEACON HILL CHOCOLATES

Beacon Hill Chocolates sells a range of confections from more than 60 chocolatiers. (Photo: Moris Moreno © 2017 The New York Times)



The aroma of fresh chocolate seduces shoppers entering this intimate boutique. The proprietor, Paula Barth, who divides her time between Miami and Boston, where she has another store, sells a range of confections from more than 60 chocolatiers.

6318 Biscayne Boulevard, 305-560-5399, beaconhillchocolates.com

REBEL MIAMI

Most of the merchandise in Rebel Miami is casual and restocked daily. (Photo: Moris Moreno © 2017 The New York Times)



Fashion-conscious women who do not want to spend a lot to stay on trend and who like clothes from lesser-known brands would do well with a trip to this spacious boutique. Most of the merchandise is casual; it’s also restocked daily, so frequent visitors always have new options to peruse. The soft T-shirts from Chaser Brand in Los Angeles and beaded shirts and rompers from the Miami designer Karina Grimaldi are best-sellers.

6621 Biscayne Boulevard, 305-793-4104, facebook.com/REBEL-MIAMI-92034576831/

By Shivani Vora © 2017 The New York Times