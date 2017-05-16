Foo Fighters to perform in Singapore in August

The rock band will be headed to three Asian cities later this year.

SINGAPORE: Rock legends Foo Fighters will be performing in Singapore this August, more than 20 years after their last gig here.

The rock band will first make a stop in Seoul on Aug 22, before staging a concert in Bangkok on Aug 24. Their Singapore concert will take place on Aug 26 at the National Stadium, according to an announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday (May 16).





Tickets priced between S$128 and S$238 will go on sale on May 23 at 10am via Sports Hub Tix.

Foo Fighters was last due to perform in Singapore in 2012, but the show was cancelled after frontman Dave Grohl was told to take it easy on his voice.

