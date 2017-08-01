Food review: Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger from Malaysia's myBurgerLab

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian burger joint myBurgerLab will be launching its Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger on Friday (Aug 4) to mark the country's national day which falls on Aug 31.



The burger joint had told Channel NewsAsia on Sunday that its new creation was partly a response to McDonald's popular Nasi Lemak Burger which was launched to celebrate Singapore’s National Day. It was not available in Malaysia.



The recipe for myBurgerLab's version of the burger was developed three years ago but managing director Renyi said the joint decided to launch it only now after popular demand.



MyBurgerLab's Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger comes their signature charcoal buns, spread with peanut butter. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

Unlike McDonald's, however, myBurgerLab said this is a "complicated burger" that it will not be able to produce en masse. Still, Renyi said its outlets are already receiving about 30 requests daily, even before the official launch of the burger.

TASTE TEST: NASI LEMAK CHICKEN RENDANG BURGER

Advertisement Advertisement

I was invited to a taste test on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Nasi Lemak is a popular coconut rice dish typically served with fried anchovies, cucumbers, fried peanuts, an egg and fried chicken, but while this burger has those elements, don't expect any rice.

The burger chain said the idea was for the burger to be inspired by nasi lemak, and not merely make nasi lemak look like a burger.

"Otherwise, you can just go to the shop and eat it (nasi lemak)," said Renyi. "There is rice flour in the batter though," he joked.

MyBurgerLab's Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger comes with a battered piece of chicken with rendang paste as its patty. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

MyBurgerLab's signature charcoal buns are spread with peanut butter (rather than fried peanuts), topped with chopped fried anchovies, pickled cucumbers, sambal, a battered piece of chicken with rendang paste on top - plus a blowtorched fried egg.

Sounds like a lot? It is.

At RM18.80 (S$6) - about 10 times more than what a packet of nasi lemak would cost at a roadside stall - myBurgerLab said they wanted customers to get value for money. And there is no questioning that their burger is a big, filling meal all by itself.



I could not finish the burger, let alone the accompanying fries.

Channel NewsAsia's Sumisha Naidu taste tests myBurgerLab's Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger.

While the burger is by no means a nasi lemak dish - especially without the rice - the essence of nasi lemak and rendang are apparent in the flavours, from the lemongrass to the spicy sambal. What stands out is the peanut butter - an ingredient that makes the burger all its own.

My verdict? A local dish that actually makes for a pretty good burger. Plus, value for money as you can definitely share this with someone too.

The burger is available for a limited time only, until Aug 31.