From Forbidden City to the Great Wall, Singapore musicals take on Chinese history

Kit Chan reprises her iconic role as the Empress Dowager one last time for the fourth staging of Forbidden City, while Nathan Hartono returns to the stage in a brand new production.

SINGAPORE: Keen to watch a musical about China’s rich history, which centres around a strong female character and features one of Singapore’s top singers? How about two?

Over the next couple of months, theatregoers will be treated to two different productions that tackle some familiar Chinese stories.

It begins with next month’s The Great Wall: One Woman’s Journey. Set during the building of China’s most iconic structure, the brand-new musical by theatre group Glowtape Productions reimagines the well-known folktale about a woman whose tears bring down the Great Wall.

Its cast includes singer (and recent Sing! China runner-up) Nathan Hartono, who returns to musical theatre after four years. It will run from July 14 to 30.

Meanwhile, those who missed (or were too young to catch) Kit Chan as the Empress Dowager in Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress will finally get a chance to do so when it returns in August.

The Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade collaboration will run from Aug 8 to 27 — and it will be Chan’s last time to play her most iconic stage role. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

THE ART OF LISTENING IN THE GREAT WALL

In The Great Wall, a woman named Meng Jian Nu travels across China in search of her husband who died after being conscripted by China’s first emperor to build the Great Wall. In the story, the grieving widow’s weeping brings down a part of it.

Na-Young Jeon and Nathan Hartono during a recent trip to Tianjin for that Great Wall experience ahead of their musical. (Photo: Glowtape Productions)

And to get a sense of the enormity of both the place and story, the actors who play the tragic couple, Nathan Hartono and Dutch-Korean actress Na-Young Jeon, went to China a couple of months ago.

It was an eye-opener for the latter, who was visiting the country for the first time,

“We didn’t go to the very touristic parts of The Great Wall but to Tianjin, where we had to go through rural areas. It was just so real to meet the people, feel the culture, and to see what an ambitious project it was over 2,000 years ago,” said Jeon.

While the musical is based on a tale from the distant past, a more recent historic event that took place elsewhere had actually inspired it: The Arab Spring events of 2010.

The Great Wall musical features Nathan Hartono and Na-Young Jeon as the husband and wife at the centre of the story, as well as Forbidden City alum George Chan who plays the emperor. (Photo: Glowtape Productions)

“It was around that time when we first discussed it, this idea of one person making a difference and starting this ripple effect,” said playwright Jean Tay, who collaborated with producer Grace Low and director Darren Yap to create the show.

But Tay, who discovered many different versions of the folktale, added that as the years went by, other real-life events also resonated with the story. The musical partly began as a political statement against injustice and oppression but it morphed as Donald Trump and Brexit happened.

“Our composer, David (Shrubsole) is from the UK and he feels it very keenly — the sense of fear and walls being built because we’ve stopped listening to each other,” she said.

For the Singaporean cast, such issues hit even closer to home, with recent online debates regarding race casting in media and this weekend’s Pink Dot event creating walls, both metaphorically and literally.

From Sing! China, Nathan Hartono now sings about the Great Wall of China.

“There’s a kind of online bubble — Facebook and YouTube show you only the stuff you like, and it’s your opinion being yelled back at you by other people, which creates a very strong demonisation of the other side without actually understanding (them),” said Hartono, who is also one of this year’s Pink Dot ambassadors.

“I never use (Facebook) to talk politics because I feel that the moment you engage in an argument behind your screen, neither side is winning because neither side is willing to listen.”

Added George Chan, who plays the emperor Qin Shi Huang: “I’ve watched the Pink Dot video and this year, it’s all about listening. But it’s also the first year we’re building a barricade around the event!”

One barricade that has come down in this musical is female representation onstage.

“It was a very deliberate choice to have a strong female protagonist. It was important and necessary,” said Tay.

“But she’s a very unlikely hero. If you read the original versions, she’s this frail slip of a girl in satin shoes who’s totally unprepared and with only one goal — to bring winter clothes to her husband. But that love can power her across China. It’s a very soft strength that gains from compassion and listening.”

ONE LAST FORBIDDEN CITY FOR KIT CHAN

In contrast to the female commoner at the heart of The Great Wall is the misunderstood royal figure of Empress Dowager Cixi in Forbidden City, which is into its fourth restaging in August.

Kit Chan during the 2006 run of Forbidden City. (Photo: Singapore Repertory Theatre)

And as its titular lead actress, singer Kit Chan, recalled, it was a chance encounter at Changi Airport in 2002 that kick-started this journey.

While waiting for her flight to Hong Kong, she bumped into composer and long-time friend and collaborator Dick Lee at the lounge. “He said he was travelling to London to write a musical to open the Esplanade and said I’d be perfect to play the leading role. It was one of those moments where you really feel like God was definitely in charge,” she said.

For Lee, bumping into his friend might have been accidental, but he was already toying with the idea of casting her anyway.

He had been mulling over the story since 1999, after a work trip to Beijing, where he found himself visiting the Forbidden City. Around the same time, there was a women’s rights conference taking place in the city itself.

Things fell into place after he began doing more research and discovered the iconic painting of the Empress Dowager done by American artist Kate Carl during the early 1900s.

“I knew a little about how she was demonised and I started to get interested in her,” recalled Lee, who roped in collaborator, the late lyricist Stephen Clark, to develop the piece for the Esplanade’s opening celebrations in 2002.

Kit Chan as the Empress Dowager in Forbidden City. (Photo: Singapore Repertory Theatre)

Creating the show was an experience for Lee and the team, which also included director Steven Dexter and choreographer George Chan.

“We all sat around together in London in a cafe and started building it,” recalled the latter, who was involved and performed in the first three stagings before opting to act in The Great Wall instead this year.

Added Chan: “It was exciting times. We didn’t have projections and all that, and it was all about how to create magic using the cast, the dance and movements backstage.”

For Lee, it was the most challenging work he had done at that point. “I had only worked on lighter themes and this one was historical, so it was quite a massive undertaking.”

Forbidden City proved to be popular, with over 100,000 tickets sold in its first three stagings, the last of which was in 2006. And much of the success had to do with Chan herself. “The audience came in droves,” he said.

They go way back: Dick Lee and Kit Chan performing their iconic Home at the Celebrate SG50 concert.

But while it has been a role tailor-made for Chan, the singer said this will be the last time she’s playing it.

“I never thought I would play this role again, so I’m taking it on with the knowledge that this will be the last time, and it’s a bit emotional in that sense,” said the 44-year-old.

And while she previously played much of the Empress Dowager through the years, this time around other actors will also come on board and she’ll only be playing the role that fits her age today.

“Before, I used to play it from 15 years old, and I found it hard to play the middle age role, but (the latter) might be more familiar now that I’m older,” she said.

While this is Chan’s swansong for Forbidden City, it still holds a special place in her heart.

Kit Chan during her Spellbound concert in 2015.

“It was very challenging for me when I first did it because it was very different from the pop stuff I did. It was a very physically demanding role, carrying a child, running and singing — and the headpiece adds a lot to the physical exhaustion. There’s this weight on your neck and it was extremely difficult doing the high notes,” she recalled.

And then there are the stage gaffes that she’ll remember with a mix of fondness and embarrassment — like the time she went onstage with a wardrobe malfunction.

“There was one horrendous time where I forgot to wear my skirt! I was supposed to wear many layers of clothing — this silk pajama pants, a skirt over it, then another long tunic. Can you imagine a period drama and this woman walks on only in pants and tunic? I wasn’t aware until halfway through, and I had to be onstage for another 10, 15 minutes. The audience didn’t seem to find it weird, but I kept feeling like I was naked onstage,” she laughed at the memory.