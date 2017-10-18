Former Channel 8 actress Apple Hong marries in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE: Former Mediacorp actress Apple Hong got married last week but managed to keep it under wraps.

She told entertainment magazine 8 Days in an interview published on Wednesday (Oct 18) that she registered for her marriage on Oct 10.

"Yes, I’m someone’s wife now. In fact, we just registered for our marriage last week on Oct 10!" she said.



She would only reveal that her husband, a "very private person", is a Singaporean businessman.

Malaysia-born Hong, 39, who is now a permanent resident in Singapore, said: "My husband doesn’t like me talking about him in the media as he’s very low profile."

She held a private wedding ceremony in Kuala Lumpur and invited 50 to 60 family members and friends, she said.

"I didn’t really post about it as I wanted it to be a simple affair. I have my own ways to keep it a secret!" she told 8 Days.