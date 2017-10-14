France's Azoulay wins UNESCO director general election: official

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: The United Nations' cultural agency has selected France's Audrey Azoulay as its new director general, the chairman of its executive board said on Friday.

UNESCO's executive board voted 30 to 28 in favour of Azoulay, a former French culture minister, against Qatar's Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Michael Worbs told reporters.

Two sources had earlier told Reuters she had won.

