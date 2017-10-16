France to strip Weinstein of Legion d'Honneur: Macron

PARIS: France will strip disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of the prestigious Legion d'Honneur, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday (Oct 15).

"I have taken steps to revoke the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour)" from Weinstein - accused by several women of sexual harassment, groping and rape - Macron said in a televised interview.

Weinstein was made a knight of the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest award, in 2012 in recognition of the efforts by Miramax, the company he founded with his brother Bob, to boost foreign films in the United States.

On Thursday, Florence Darel, 49, became the fourth French actress to claim she had been harassed by Weinstein.

Bond star Lea Seydoux had earlier written her own account of her run-ins with Weinstein and others in an industry that she said turned a blind eye to abuse.

Two other French actresses, Judith Godreche and Emma de Caunes, also said they had also suffered at his hands.

